Pakistan urged to drop ‘large-scale’ terrorism charges against ex-PM Khan and his supporters





ISLAMABAD

A global rights organization has accused Pakistani police of using ‘abusive measures’ in a growing confrontation with supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan amid a deteriorating political environment in the country with nuclear weapon.

Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday that police charged protesters with batons and detained them under sweeping anti-terrorism laws.

“Pakistan’s use of vague and overbroad anti-terrorism provisions against opposition protesters is deeply concerning,” Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at the US-based watchdog, said in a statement.

She urged Pakistani authorities to charge protesters under “appropriate” laws if they believe the actions of Khan or his supporters have led to violence or posed a real threat to public safety.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan carry placards displaying a portrait of Khan during a protest in Karachi, March 19, 2023, demanding the release of party workers arrested in recent clashes with police.

Thousands of supporters of Khan’s opposition political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clashed with police last week outside a courthouse in the capital, Islamabad, and near his residence in the eastern city of Lahore.

The clashes erupted after authorities tried to force the opposition leader to appear in court in connection with various cases against him.

Police fired tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets at protesters and charged them with batons, prompting PTI workers to attack law enforcement with sticks and stones. The violence injured dozens of people on both sides and damaged several vehicles.

Authorities have since charged Khan, 70, and dozens of his party members with terrorism offences, rioting, assaulting police and criminal intimidation.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ride on shipping containers, placed to block the road, during a clash outside the Federal Courts Complex in Islamabad on March 18, 2023.

Fawad Chaudhry, a central leader of the PTI, claimed in a tweet on Tuesday that an ongoing police crackdown on his party had led to the arrest of more than 500 party activists.

Police confirmed having rounded up more than 200 protesters in Islamabad and dozens more in Lahore, saying raids were underway to arrest others in connection with the clashes.

“All parties must exercise restraint and respect human rights and the rule of law,” Gossman said. “It is vitally important for the police to respect the right to peaceful assembly while holding accountable those responsible for unlawful violence.”

Khan, the cricketing hero turned prime minister, was removed from office in a parliamentary vote of no confidence last April, toppling his nearly four-year-old government and paving the way for the then opposition leader , Shehbaz Sharif, to become prime minister of a new coalition government.

The ousted Pakistani leader has since called for a new election, calling his dismissal illegal. He has held massive protest rallies across the country to promote his case, with thousands of people attending the rallies. Recent polls indicate that Khan is the most popular politician in Pakistan.

Khan was shot and injured during a protest rally last November. He accused Sharif and an unnamed army general, among others, of plotting to kill him. Since then, he has urged the courts to allow him to appear virtually in dozens of cases brought against him over the death threats.

Sharif rejected Khan’s request for a snap election, saying they would be held as scheduled later this year when the current parliament completes its mandatory five-year term.

A riot policeman fires tear gas to disperse supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes outside Khan’s residence in Lahore, Pakistan, March 14, 2023.

Khan’s party says the government has filed 97 lawsuits against him since his ouster, including charges of sedition, terrorism, blasphemy and corruption. He appeared in a provincial high court in Lahore on Tuesday and was granted protective bond in new terrorism cases against him, his lawyers said.

PTI leader rejects allegations, calling them ‘false’ and part of alleged efforts by Sharif and military to have him arrested or disqualified from national politics following his party’s popularity and landslide victories in the recent elections.

The government denies Khan’s accusations. Some ministers have even recently called for a ban on PTI.

band of militants

On Monday, Sharif chaired a meeting of his coalition partners where Khan’s party was denounced as a “gang of militants”.

A post-meeting statement said the government could not tolerate “this enmity against the state” and decided “that action will be taken in accordance with law”, the official Associated Press of Pakistan news agency reported on Tuesday. .

Pakistan’s parliament was convened for a special joint session on Wednesday in which lawmakers “will take important decisions” to uphold state authority, the news agency reported, without giving further details.

The deposed prime minister launched his PTI (which translates to Pakistan Movement of Justice in the local language) 25 years ago to enter Pakistani politics after leading the national team in winning the 1992 Cricket World Cup and establishing an internationally recognized charity hospital for cancer patients in Lahore.

Political tensions have risen as the country of around 220 million people teeters on the brink of financial default, with inflation reaching historic highs and foreign exchange reserves falling to record lows.

