Indonesia’s Leadership in ASEAN 2023: The Young Generation as Game Changers in Echoing Regional Peace Narratives

“ASEAN Matters: The Epicenter of Growth” was announced by President Joko Widodo as the theme for Indonesia’s year-long stint of ASEAN leadership on the ASEAN summit agenda. ASEAN on November 13, 2022 in Cambodia. As can be seen, Indonesia has received a lot of trusts and a progressive image of the international order, as evidenced by its success at the G20 multilateral economic cooperation forum in 2022, and this year Indonesia is preparing to become the leader of the regional organization program of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (Setkab, 2022). Indonesia openly has many opportunities to present its identity to be more vocal regionally and multilaterally, one of which is the introduction of basic Indonesian principles such as Pancasila and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (different but still one), which are compact or follow the principles of international organizations that Indonesian Chairs. By way of reflection, ASEAN is indeed thick with diversity, so solidarity is one of the principles upheld. Archipelagogically, Indonesia is a country made up of paths of reconciliation with differences. So in terms of harmonizing the differences that are happening, Indonesia has vital ammunition for that.

The effort and enthusiasm of young innovators and creatives in various fields is a powerful ammunition of Indonesia. According to the Central Statistical Agency (BPS), in 2021, the youth in Indonesia will be about 64.92 million people, or about 23.90% of the total population of Indonesia (Mahdi, 2021). What about the number of young people in the ASEAN perimeter? ASEAN estimates that the total population of the young generation will be around 220 million in 2038, which has not yet been cumulated with the estimated calculation of Timor Leste’s inclusion as the 11th member of ASEAN. (CNN, 2022). Thus, the total population explosion should be used as the epicenter of progressive growth for all ASEAN countries. Referring to Article 32 of the ASEAN Charter, ASEAN leaders have three main tasks: spokesperson, general manager and presentation of new initiatives. In addition, in exercising this leadership, the ASEAN President should pay attention to several things: actively advancing and enhancing the interests of ASEAN members, ensuring the centrality of ASEAN, representing ASEAN , ensure an adequate response and fulfill its duties, principles and functions. fully (ASEAN, 2008). There are three main pillars in the ASEAN talking point; the first is the economic sector which is discussed in the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), politics in the ASEAN Political Security Community (APSC), and socio-culture in the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community ( CCSA). A subject that interests young people and has a variety of uniqueness due to the diversity of ASEAN is based on ASCC, so socio-cultural terminology will be the main focus of writing. The heart of ASCC is to ensure the quality of life (QOL); quality of life of ASEAN people through cooperative activities with the concept of being people-oriented, people-centered, environmentally friendly and promoting sustainable development (ASEAN, 2016). Therefore, when Indonesia chaired ASEAN, it played an important role in maintaining regional and national stability. When the quality of life and regional stability are brought together, the situation is safe and free from threats, and the obstacles to realizing the ASEAN vision can be reduced to tension. When it comes to peace, the younger generation in ASEAN, especially in Indonesia, needs to be introduced and well educated as game changers to create peace in the Southeast Asian region. Thus, this article simultaneously proves the question, how can Indonesian youth be actively involved in regional peace through the momentum of Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023?

Regarding youth involvement in ASEAN, for the first time in 2022, ASEAN organized a youth dialogue under the chairmanship of Cambodia in ASEAN in 2022. This youth dialogue is held jointly with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and resulted in policy recommendations as a form of engagement of the younger generation in preparing for Industrial Revolution 4.0 in the era of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic (ASEAN, 2022 ). In other forums still under ASEAN’s attention, the younger generation has only made and submitted policy recommendations that have not yet been contributorily and actively involved in the ASEAN process. Indicators or parameters of the influence of the younger generation in ASEAN regional forums are yet to be determined as the younger generation still plays a passive role in ASEAN. On the other hand, many youth-based organizations, forums, communities and start-ups exist in Indonesia. So far, there are 2,346 start-ups in Indonesia, which makes Indonesia the first country with the highest number of start-ups, beating Singapore to second place (Annur, 2022). The start-ups indicate the innovation development of the younger generation and are a model and proof that the younger generation in Indonesia already has the ammunition to create a “sense of influence” among the younger generation in Southeast Asia. East. Indonesia’s momentum as ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023 is expected to facilitate and provide opportunities for Indonesia’s young generation to become the epicenter of creation and innovation for the young generation in the region. South East Asia. The government should open space for collaboration and cooperation between Indonesia’s young generation and other young people in the ASEAN region so that the benefits generated do not only benefit the young generation who will pursue ASEAN in the future.

Citing the vital role of an ASEAN President, Indonesia has full authority, for example, to recognize the existence of a regional youth forum that is strategic and applicable according to the needs of the younger generation, for example , in the cybercrime case studies. Events regarding cyber warfare and its derivatives are exciting and essential for the younger generation who live in an era of digital transformation where warfare, political weapons, economics and various aspects that can weaken national security are conducted through cyberspace. . The point of cybersecurity at the ASEAN level must be a shared concern and mission. This mission can be centered on the young generation, firstly through policy recommendations, secondly also through meetings or gatherings under the pillars of ASEAN in which the young generation has not been represented so far to listen and interpret debates that also ultimately impact their well-being, the younger generation can become observers at meetings involving senior state officials, even if at the closing ceremony or summit, in the end, the young generation can feel the atmosphere of ASEAN meetings. In another form of involvement, the younger generation of Southeast Asia should have a common interest or shared goals, especially with regard to the centrality of ASEAN, and in this case, shared goals are formulated through youth-level meetings that will ultimately position ASEAN to have a youth-mindedness. The existence of multilateral forums such as dialogues and conferences will further increase awareness and sense of solidarity with each other, so that common interests emerge. The young generation must promote, innovate and integrate ASEAN into the center of all issues that ASEAN will implement under the leadership of ASEAN under the chairmanship of Indonesia in 2023.

This analogy can describe the relationship of involvement and interrelation between peace, the young generation and Indonesian leadership. Peace is a goal to be achieved, while the younger generation is a (game-changing) tool to achieve that goal, and Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023 is the moment or momentum. Through the younger generation, the concept of peace regarding fairness in opinion and innovation, the right to be protected from threats, and the right to be free to make choices, these values ​​will be reflected when the younger generation will know their position and what is the urgency and justification of their existence in this context. Indonesia’s leadership in several forums has shifted from regional to multilateral. The low failure rate in these leadership positions indicates that peace as a form of embodiment of ASEAN’s vision and solidarity in its journey is possible, mainly through the involvement of the younger generation. The harmonization between the values ​​defended in each ASEAN country, under the aegis of the centrality of ASEAN, should not become an obstacle to the unity of these ASEAN countries. Because the main players are the younger generation, and the younger generation tends to have a character that enjoys working together and producing new ideas exclusive to their field, the tendency to distort each other is rated low. Moreover, ASEAN is driving the movement of the younger generation. A package that complements and complements each other.

The construction of the game-changing idiom in the title refers to the context of the player, which can make changes very effectively. When the younger generation already has some involvement, then the younger generation should make the most of that position. The more the role of the young generation is optimal, the more the ASCC points will be achieved and the establishment of ASEAN as the epicenter of growth, which means that the full meaning of change is approaching the end goal, then the point of the younger generation as a game changer will be realized. In the past of making peace with differences, the younger generation sparks meaningful (volcanically) peace by voicing a problem. This means Indonesia’s ammunition through the younger generation as a game-changer is no longer wishful thinking, but reality based on factual evidence.

ASEAN “We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper” this slogan reminds us to be ready for various opportunities and challenges and ignites the spirit to achieve shared prosperity. The Indonesian chairmanship of ASEAN is one of the places for strengthening Indonesian identity on a global scale; Indonesia can realize the noble values ​​of Pancasila, which are not rigid but adapt to the urgency of ASEAN next year. By involving the younger generation in a comprehensive and participatory manner, there is a strategic relationship between Indonesian leadership as an impetus, the younger generation as a game changer or tool, and the peace that is trying to be expressed and reverberated because that ASEAN matters. Ultimately, once common goals are achieved, the mutual benefits can be added value for Indonesia and ASEAN itself.

