Tucker Carlson is desperately trying to push back the hatred of Donald Trump





Fox News star Tucker Carlson really wants his MAGA-loving viewers to forget that he said he passionately hates Donald Trump and thinks there’s really no upside to the former president because that he is a demonic force.

Appearing on the Tory radio show Bo Snerdleys on Monday, Carlson lamented that a slew of his private texts and emails surrounding the 2020 election were made public as part of the Dominion lawsuit. The voting software company has accused Fox News of knowingly airing baseless voter fraud allegations to boost ratings after disgruntled Trump supporters dumped the channel after its nightly appeal from Arizona for the President Joe Biden.

Tucker, look, I’ve had a number of people say they read all these things in the paper. You hate Trump blah, blah, blah. Does Tucker like Trump’s policies, some of his policies? Snerdely wondered in a clip flagged by Media Matters. What is the problem between you and Donald Trump?

Claiming he had just spent four years defending his politics and would do the same on his show that night, the Fox News host said he unequivocally adored the twice-impeached ex-president .

I’m pretty straightforward; I love Trump, exclaimed Carlson. Like, as a person, I think Trump is funny and insightful. And I said that to Trump when he called me, you know, all hurt about these texts. It was a moment when I was absolutely furious.

After insisting that he was furious that his private messages had all been seized in a completely illegitimate way, and adding that I guess I’m not authorized to talk about it, Carlson claimed that the exchange of text messages revealing his Trump’s hatred centered on his frustration with the campaign of former presidents after the election. loss.

These particular texts were taken down exactly when I was texting one of my producers because some idiot from the Trump campaign had sent us the names of these dead voters who had voted, exclaimed the far-right leader. And we went and I repeated them on the air, and it turned out that some of them were alive. So I was just I felt humiliated.

The primetime star added that he then thought and still believes the election was not on the level, so he approached Trump’s team to provide proof that the election was rigged. This led to the former presidents’ campaign sending Carlsons a list of dead people who would have voted in the 2020 election. ‘he listed on the air turned out to be alive.

Well, it turns out some of them were still alive, Carlson continued. And I was so angry at the incompetence of this campaign, which was completely incompetent. I mean, completely, you know, I’m like the only guy who’s open-minded about the election being unfair. And this is what they send me? Anyway. Never mind. I was mad. It was a moment in time.

Carlson went on to say that his opinions are pretty transparent while agreeing with Snerdley that his angry moment doesn’t represent all of our thoughts.

Trump, for his part, has previously publicly brushed off Carlsons’ texts while claiming he holds no grudges against prime-time stars who are allegedly hateful towards him. He doesn’t hate me, or at least he doesn’t anymore! Trump posted on his Truth Social site this month while praising Carlson’s attempts to whitewash the Jan. 6 insurrection.

