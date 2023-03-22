AI-rigged footage of Donald Trump’s imagined arrest swirls on Twitter





Enlarge / AI-generated photo simulating the possible arrest of Donald Trump, created by Eliot Higgins using Midjourney v5.

As the world waits to see if former President Donald Trump will indeed be indicted today for paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AI-generated images have started circulating on Twitter imagining what that arrest would look like. off by the police, the realistic but very fake photos have already been seen by millions.

Making pictures of Trump being arrested while awaiting his arrest, tweeted Eliot Higgins, who is the founder and creative director of Bellingcat, an independent international collective of researchers, investigators and citizen journalists.

In a tweet, Higgins confirmed that he used the incredibly realistic Midjourney v5 AI engine to generate the fake images.

Ars could not contact Higgins immediately to comment on the images, some of which have been viewed 2.2 million times on Twitter to date.

Twitter’s guidelines state that users cannot deceptively share synthetic or manipulated media that could cause harm and suggest that, at the very least, images may soon be tagged to help people understand their authenticity and provide additional context. Ars reached out to Twitter to comment on the images, but as CEO Elon Musk tweeted the company would do a few days ago, Twitter only responded with a poo emoji.

Twitter’s failure to label the somewhat convincing AI-generated images could potentially cause damage, as The Guardian reported that there has been a significant increase in online threats since news of the potential indictment broke. of Trump began to spread. AP News reported that New York was already bracing for possible unrest in the event of an arrest, and some users pointed out that the footage of Higgins was convincing enough to fool them.

Advertisement

Legit thought it was real.

Chris Jancelewicz (@CJancelewicz) March 20, 2023

We should really put watermarks on these that reveal they are AI generated and not real.

Matt Karolian (@mkarolian) March 20, 2023

At least one Twitter user suggested that Higgins should have watermarked the image to eliminate any potential confusion. But whether Higgins had a duty to do so remains one of those unanswered questions swirling online as AI-generated content grows in popularity, creating a potential future where internet users could being unable to believe everything they see online.

Midjourney could not immediately be contacted to confirm whether Higgins’ images violate its Terms of Service, which include community guidelines that prohibit images or use inherently disrespectful, offensive or otherwise abusive text prompts.

Violence or harassment of any kind will not be tolerated, according to the guidelines.

Social media platforms are beginning to establish ground rules for AI-generated content, and at least some have required users to tag such content. TikTok is the latest platform to require all realistic deepfakes to be clearly disclosed, prompting users this week to start adding a sticker or caption, such as synthetic, fake, ‘not real’ or edited to avoid confusion.

Anyone clicking on Higgins’ feed of AI-generated images simulating Trump’s arrest would likely realize that the images aren’t real. Not only do they show Trump resisting arrest and even running from the police, but there are also footage showing Trump seemingly ready to tackle a cop and court scenes showing Trump sobbing, which apparently could only happen long after any arrest.

Additionally, Higgins arguably clearly labeled the images as fake in his initial tweet on the feed that says he’s taking photos and in subsequent tweets describing the images as AI World Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2023/03/fake-ai-generated-images-imagining-donald-trumps-arrest-circulate-on-twitter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related