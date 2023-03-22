President Jokowi’s visit to Jayapura considered a meaningless ceremonial – Suara Papua

JAYAPURA, SUARAPAPUA.com – The presence of a Head of State in Papua as a conflict zone is questionable if it is not accompanied by policies aimed at solving various problems related to armed conflicts that seem to never end. Without it being thought and realized, the working visit (Kunker) of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to Jayapura, Papua, was this time considered purely ceremonial.

This opinion was expressed by Yan Christian Warinussy, spokesperson for the Papua Peace Network (JDP), in response to President Joko Widodo’s visit to Jayapura on Monday evening (20/3/2023).

Based on run down President Jokowi’s plan for a visit to Jayapura, Warinussy in a press statement to the editor of Suara Papua on Monday evening (20/3/2023) said there had been absolutely no concrete action taken by a Head of State to change the socio-political and security situation and encourage the establishment of peace in the Country of Papua.

Warinussy even suspected President Jokowi of denying there would be peace in Papua after his term ends next year.

Especially with the visit which resulted in the deployment of around 3,600 security forces in Papua New Guinea. All this further shows that the choice of security approach will not be abandoned by the Indonesian government towards the Country of Papua in general, he explained.

The Executive Director of the Manokwari Research, Study and Development Institute for Legal Aid (LP3BH) is of the opinion that the establishment of intensive military facilities throughout Papua has further proved to the world that the Indonesia does not want Papua to become a land of peace.

We, the JDP, are very concerned about the conditions which increasingly show the potential for the development of armed violence which makes civilians the victims and the losers. JDP strongly believes that this condition will potentially destroy the hope of the Papuan people to live in peace in their own homeland for a long time, he explained further.

Until now, the JDP, according to Warinussy, has always called on the state to prepare important steps to start a dialogue with the resistance groups in the Papua Country.

The JDP believes that dialogue between the state and resistance groups such as the Organization of Free Papua (OPM) or the United Liberation Movement of West Papua (ULMWP) will in fact give hope for the establishment of a peaceful Papua. This will give hope for improving the social, political and economic situation conducive to the implementation of development and more effective governance in the country of Papua, he said.

With yet another visit to Papua on the agenda, President Jokowi hopes that the JDP will reflect on peace efforts in the various rounds of armed conflict.

The arrival of President Joko Widodo this time provided a valuable lesson for the country that the space for dialogue is very relevant and important for the beginning of the steps towards the peaceful resolution of the armed conflict which has in fact caused many losses for the country. people of Papua and also in terms of the depletion of the state budget for carrying out military operations in the Land of Papua which it has been carrying out for more than 50 years without giving positive results so far for security and peace.

Previously, Papuan students have said they reject President Jokowi’s presence in Jayapura if it is not in the context of overcoming the worsening situation in Indonesia’s easternmost region.

Cenderawasih University (BEM Uncen) Jayapura student executive management even consider the president’s visit as a dream, if only to inaugurate the Young Inspirational Papua building or several other agendas that have absolutely nothing to do with state policy, ending the possibility of continuing the armed conflict. The consequences are felt by civilians, both ethnic Papuans and non-Papuans. Including the loss of life on both sides involved in the war.

During a press conference in Waena, Jayapura city on Friday (17/3/2023), Salmon Wantik, President of BEM Uncen, said President Jokowi’s presence was very important when it came to of humanitarian issues. Human rights issues should be on a separate agenda.

Because the most important thing is how human rights in Papua should receive special attention. Indigenous Papuans and non-Papuans living in the Land of Papua need to live comfortably and safely. This is what the head of state must pay attention to, Wantik said.

Various cases of human rights violations in the Land of Papua should have been given special attention, but in fact the reverse lasted until a year before the end of their mandate. According to BEM Uncen, the President of the Republic of Indonesia must prioritize the safety of his people in Papua, rather than focusing on infrastructure, economy and others.

Those who want to take advantage of it are humans, so everyone in Papua needs to be careful about their safety. Once the situation is secure and the human rights cases are dealt with, then talk about other things. The state must not allow this bad situation to continue, he stressed.

For this reason, the Head of State was asked to open up to solve the old problems of the Country of Papua.

President Jokowi must be open to dialogue between the Indonesian government and the TPNPB. He was then. Otherwise, the conflict will continue to occur in Papua, Salmon pointed out.

