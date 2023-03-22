Chinese President Xi invites ex-Soviet Central Asian republics to summit





The authoritarian republics of Central Asia were part of the Soviet Union. (To file) Chinese President Xi Jinping this week invited the leaders of the former Soviet republics of Central Asia to a first joint summit in China, in a bid to bolster Beijing’s influence in Russia’s backyard. The Chinese president extended the offer to the “first China-Central Asia summit”, scheduled for May, in similar telegrams sent Monday and Tuesday to the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and made public by the recipients. Reclusive Turkmenistan, China’s top gas supplier, has yet to announce whether it will be invited to the rally. The authoritarian republics of Central Asia were part of the Soviet Union and have been dominated by Moscow since the mid-19th century. But the influence of Russia is being questioned, more and more since the invasion of Ukraine. Beijing is courting Moscow’s traditional allies in the region, both politically and economically – the latter via projects such as the massive road, rail and port infrastructure project designed as a modern iteration of the Silk Road in across Central Asia and beyond. Turkey and Western powers are also seeking to strengthen their influence in the strategically located mineral-rich region. In addition to Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, European Union chief diplomat Charles Michel and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have all made their way to the gates of Asia center in recent months. Xi also hosted an online regional summit in January 2022 to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Central Asia since the collapse of the Soviet Union. In the four invitations sent Monday and Tuesday to mark Nowruz, the Persian New Year, which is celebrated in the region, Xi stressed the strengthening ties between China and Central Asian regimes. The missive published by Tajikistan’s official Khovar news agency quotes Xi as saying he is “looking forward to discussing a grand plan to develop relations” between his country and the region. However, Beijing’s growing influence is not universally welcomed. Sections of the population of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, which together with Tajikistan have borders with China, have expressed some degree of concern and opposition. All are predominantly Muslim. These concerns include China’s land acquisition, public debt to Beijing and the latter’s brutal treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority, which is also present in Central Asia. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

