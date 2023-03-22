Imran Khan – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran obtains protection bond from Lahore High Court in two terrorism cases





Pakistan’s deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday secured bail from the Lahore High Court in three cases, two of them terrorism-related, filed against him over the violence that took place outside the Islamabad court complex last week.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider granted Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bail in terrorism cases until March 27.

The former Prime Minister also appeared before Judge Baqir Naqvi of the Lahore High Court (LHC) as part of the NAB’s investigation into the Toshakhana case. The court granted him preventive bail until next Tuesday.

“Mr Khan told the court today that he came to court ‘in secret’ as a large contingent of police had been deployed near his home to prevent him from reaching the court,” an official said. of the court to PTI after the hearing.

Khan, 70, said he had no problem appearing in any case, but when he appeared in court the government would have to make sure no chaos was created.

The number of cases registered against the PTI leader in the last 11 months of the PMLN-led government has risen to around 100.

Unlike his recent court appearances, Khan was not accompanied by party workers to the LHC on Tuesday from his Zaman Park residence here.

The PTI appears to have changed its strategy on Tuesday regarding sending large numbers of its workers with the party chairman to the LHC, reportedly after law enforcement stepped up a crackdown on them.

Police in Punjab and Islamabad have arrested more than 500 PTI workers from different parts of the province.

Police said the arrested PTI workers were wanted in recent incidents of violence in Lahore and Islamabad.

Khan appeared before the LHC in two terrorism cases registered against him by Islamabad police after intense clashes erupted outside Islamabad’s court complex on Saturday when he arrived in the capital from Lahore to attend at the hearing in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI chief also appeared before LHC Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh in a petition demanding details of all cases registered against him in Punjab province.

Khan informed Judge Sheikh that the Punjab government violated his (judge’s) order and “attacked my house in Lahore as my wife was the only one who got scared during the police attack”. Khan asked the court to order the police to register a case against Acting Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and the Inspector General of Police for violating the LHC order banning police action in his residence in Zaman Park.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday reserved the decision on deposed Prime Minister Khan’s plea for exemption from hearing in a case registered against him under terrorism provisions.

The terrorism case was filed against the PTI leader in October last year at Islamabad police station in Sangjani after PTI workers staged protests outside ECP offices across the country after disqualifying Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Khan’s lawyer, Sardar Masroof Khan, appeared in court.

The lawyer said Khan was due to appear in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

“As soon as he leaves, thousands of workers come out with him. Imran Khan wants to come, but every time people come out and attack, charges are filed against him,” the lawyer quoted by The News as saying.

In the confrontation between PTI workers and police in Islamabad on Saturday, more than 25 security personnel were injured, prompting District Judge and Extra Sessions Zafar Iqbal to postpone the hearing to March 30. .

Khan had moved the LHC for contempt of court against the police operation to his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on March 18.

Shortly after Khan left for Islamabad on Saturday to attend the hearing in the Toshakhana case, more than 10,000 armed Punjab police stormed his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and arrested dozens of members of his side.

Police personnel, using an electric shovel, removed the barricades and tents at the entrance to the PTI leader’s residence and evicted hundreds of his supporters who were camping there to prevent the arrest of Khan in the Toshakhana case.

They searched the house after demolishing its main door and walls. Punjab police, whose action later ended, reportedly faced resistance from PTI workers from within, leading to violence. A dozen workers were reportedly injured during the police operation in Lahore.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in October last year for not sharing sales details.

The main electoral body then filed a complaint with the district court to punish him under criminal laws for selling the gifts he had received as the country’s prime minister.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence, becoming the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by the National Assembly.

