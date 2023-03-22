The Stormy Daniels case isn’t just bad legal news. It goes further.





Police set up barricades outside Manhattan Criminal Court after Donald Trump called on his supporters to protest ahead of an expected indictment over silent payments to Stormy Daniels made just before the 2016 election. Trump claimed the act of Indictment would drop on Tuesday, which it did not, but his explicit call for unrest left New York bracing for a possible mass protest.

Should the city be worried? Trump’s call to action resembled his rhetoric before the Jan. 6 attack, but the response this time seems to be much more muted. At a large protest in Manhattan, more reporters showed up than supporters. Ahead of the indictment, the timing of which remains uncertain, I asked Colin P. Clarke, director of policy and research at the Soufan Group, a security consultancy, what he sees inside of Trump’s online universe and how he expects it. the alleged indictments to play in Trump’s run for the presidency. What is clear is that the former president could have more than legal troubles on his hands. Our conversation has been condensed and edited.

Aymann Ismail: Trump obviously feels the New York indictment is near and went after it over the weekend, asking his supporters to protest and take over the country. What are they saying on the forums and Discords you monitor?

Colin Clarke: Compared to last August when you had the Mar-a-Lago raid? There is certainly a more muted reaction. There are far fewer threats of violence. And I don’t know what to make of it. Honestly, it’s just the usual grievances, redirection, repetition of many of the same phrases that Trump uses: the witch hunt is the deep state. There are a lot of What about Hunter Biden? and go after Alvin Bragg, the DA, saying things like, Well, why is the DA going after something so insignificant when there are immigrants coming across the border? It’s hard to defend Trump and say he didn’t do this because he clearly slept with Stormy Daniels and paid silent money. I think maybe among his followers, it’s considered his least offensive thing. They see this as politically motivated, both in terms of charges and timing.

I’ve also seen a lot of fake posts online showing large crowds and things like that, basically saying, listen, people are coming out in droves. It’s hard to tell who’s posting them if his Trump supporters or critics, but there’s been a lot of what we call MDM, or fake, misinformation and misinformation, already flooding the internet. And I expect to see many more in the days to come.

It doesn’t seem like you’ve heard of organizing a real rally for him.

When he calls on his supporters to come together, it’s hard not to think of January 6. These are people who really see themselves as victims because Trump sees himself as a victim, even though all of these things are self-inflicted wounds. I mean, no one forced him to cheat on his wife, lie about it, and then pay money to cover it up. It’s just a lot of the same old. It’s tiring. There is nothing really new here. Maybe that’s why you don’t see the same level of enthusiasm among the fans. Maybe some have switched to DeSantis. They kind of see Trump’s chances as severely diminished, and they want to move on to whoever they see as a winner. Another possibility is that his supporters actually get kind of a jab in the arm from all of this that ends up making him more popular again among his base because they feel like he’s a martyr, that he is persecuted.

Are there concerns in your circles about this?

I think extremism researchers like me are always worried whenever something like this pops up, because of past events, like January 6th. After the Mar-a-Lago raid, an individual attacked the FBI’s Cincinnati field office. It therefore only takes one person among a small radicalized minority to act. But right now, the attention of the national security communities is captured by Ukraine. There’s so much going on about other very important world events, the economy, concerns over SVB and a potential repeat of 2008, so it’s some of the oxygen to what would otherwise have been a story that has dominated the headlines.

We’ve already discussed how the FBI cracking down on insurgents after Jan. 6 pushed some of these groups further into the margins. Is this still the case? Will that affect Trump’s ability to draw crowds this time?

It’s related to that too. I think they’re a bit more paranoid because there have already been over 1,000 charges against the January 6 attendees. So smart people don’t say anything on social media because they don’t want to be charged. That doesn’t mean they’ve lost their fervor in terms of support. They’re just a little more surreptitious about how they work online. It could be much ado about nothing, or it could be something big, or it could be something in the middle, which is a small but quite angry crowd protesting Trump’s potential indictment if it comes to fruition . But I think the fact that it’s happening in New York means people should be traveling from out of state; this is not Trump country. So there is also the possibility of counter-protesters showing up and then incidents occurring between protesters and counter-protesters. There are also very strict gun laws there. And so if people are planning to come from out of state and pack some heat, there are real penalties there for carrying guns in New York.

How do you see Trump’s various potential lawsuits playing out through 2024? Do you think they will end up helping or hurting him?

In the short term I think it might benefit him because hell is pointing all these accusations as further proof that he is being persecuted, that this is a witch hunt, the way his followers will present. They’ll look at the timing of these charges and say, Well, why now? Would these charges have been made if he had not decided to run again? MAGA people are very conspiratorial, so whatever lens they look at, they will see a conspiracy. And if Trump breathes air into this, we could be in trouble.

From a national security perspective, what do you expect? Prosecute Trump and potentially give him oxygen? Or not pursue it?

From a strict national security perspective, I think it’s clearly not prosecuting him. But do we respect the rule of law in the same way for everyone? I don’t think we’ve ever had one in this country, so that wouldn’t be abnormal for me. I think politicians, celebrities, rich people have always got away easily. But I would say overall I have my own questions about when that will happen. Is it something serious enough to warrant prosecution? And you think about all kinds of unintended consequences. Think back to Hillary Clinton’s server. If James Comey hadn’t come out and announced it then, would that have tipped the election? So you think about all these kind of little wrinkles in the timing of things, and it makes you think. Is it worth it for the DA to press charges if this is going to cause such shit?

But at the end of the day, the more the accusations pile up, the more supporters he’s going to lose, those kind of bums, the people who want a much cleaner candidate and have been looking for an excuse to move on from Trump. With the hardcore of hardcore, as he said, he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and they wouldn’t leave him. But I think that hardcore is getting smaller day by day. And the more drama you have that makes him look less and less like a serious person, I think the worse it is for the man.

