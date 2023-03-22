Politics
The sentence – Jokowi opens the impasse of communication
ThePhrase.id – Shortly after President Joko Widodo convened Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto with Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo in Kebumen, Central Java, PDI Perjuangan Chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri then met Jokowi at the palace of state. During the meeting which lasted 3 hours, Megawati discussed several topics, one of which was the figure of the party’s presidential candidate wearing the bull’s head.
“Of course, various important issues related to the implementation of the 2024 election were discussed,” said Hasto Kristianto, general secretary of PDI Perjuangan after the meeting.
Hasto did not specifically mention the content of the conversation between the two characters, only responding diplomatically. However, it is difficult not to mention the interests of PDI Perjuangan as a major party in the general elections of 2024. Moreover, PDI Perjuangan is in a dilemma position to determine the name of the presidential candidate who will be predicted in the next elections. general. Puan Maharani, as Megawati’s name implied, had a poor electoral record. Meanwhile, Ganjar Pranowo, who has strong eligibility, has yet to receive his approval.
“On this occasion, Jokowi most likely discussed the nomination of presidential and vice-presidential candidates Prabowo-Ganjar, Ganjar-Prabowo or Prabowo-Puan to Megawati as the political veto holder in the upcoming presidential election of 2024,” said Akhmad Khoirul Umam. , political observer at Paramadina University, Kompas. .com, Sunday (3/19).
Jokowi opens the impasse
Even though the PDI Perjuangan strongly rejected the postponement of the election, Megawati’s attitude of not yet announcing the name of his party’s presidential candidate means that other parties and coalitions are still waiting to announce the names of their respective presidential candidates. Megawati’s calm demeanor is seen as one of the reasons for the deadlock in communication between the coalitions, as other parties and coalitions wait to see if the PDI Perjuangan will stick to the decision to reject the postponement of the elections, as indicated by the announcement of the name. of its presidential candidate.
Paramadina University political observer Ahmad Khoirul Umam explained that there are a handful of elites in Jokowi’s circle who continue to push for the election postponement rhetoric. And they can take advantage of this impasse to iron out their goals.
“It is hoped that Megawati’s tough stance will stop the power maneuvers that have recently feigned the amendment of the constitution with the aim of postponing the general election schedule,” Umam explained.
However, the deadlock was slightly resolved after President Joko Widodo met with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo. The meeting held at Harvest Festival in Kebumen Regency, Central Java on Thursday, March 9, 2023 raised a discourse on the Prabowo-Ganjar duo in the 2024 presidential election.
Of course, this speech stirred coalitions and political parties, as Prabowo and Ganjar are the two presidential candidate names that have consistently topped the country’s top polls. And to name the pair, Gerindra only needs one or two other parties as coalition partners to secure 12.57% of Gerindra’s vote.
So 9 days after the meeting, i.e. March 18, 2023, Megawati met Jokowi at the State Palace. Although it has not been confirmed that Megawati’s swift move was a response to Jokowi’s meeting “in the middle of the rice fields”, political observer Adi Prayitno analyzes that President Joko Widodo’s meeting with Megawati Soekarnoputri has something to do with Jokowi’s political leadership in the 2024 presidential election, considering that Jokowi has always backed Prabowo Subianto as his presidential candidate
Jokowi’s political leanings have always been associated with his support for Prabowo, Adi said.
Jokowi, Adi said, also often endorses other presidential candidates to run in the 2024 presidential election. Among them are Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Minister of creative economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno and party chairman Golkar Airlangga. Hartarto. And never mentioned Puan Maharani’s name.
The only thing that can be predicted on the front of the stage is that it is very possible. For example, these two numbers speak to how the political setup will be in 2024 in particular, Adi said.
If the Prabowo-Ganjar duo lasts until 2024, the PDI Perjuangan will bear its political losses because its best executives will be supported by other parties or coalitions. Meanwhile, the official candidate of the PDI Perjuangan himself will lose a potential friend who can boost the eligibility who fails.
Will Megawati soon announce the name of her party’s presidential candidate? Or are you still waiting because of the dilemma between figure and eligibility? Let’s wait and see… What is certain is that Megawati does not want the two PDI-P cadres, Jokowi and Ganjar Pranowo, to appear without involving themselves and their party. (Aswan AS)
