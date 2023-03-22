Imran Khan says his life is in danger and asks to appear in court online





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had claimed he could be attacked and killed, urging Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial to allow him to join court proceedings via video link.

News agencies reported that the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wrote a letter to the Chief Justice and asked him to strike out the lawsuits filed against him.

Speaking to the nation on Monday, Khan said: “A death trap was set last Saturday at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad, where I had to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana gift case.”

“About 20 namaloom afraad (unknowns) — a reference to men from the intelligence agencies — were present in the compound to kill me,” he added.

In the video, the cricketer-turned-politician also starred in which the alleged suspects were seen in civilian clothes, who were apparently present in the court complex wearing plastic handcuffs.

WATCH | Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan obtains protection bond in terrorism cases

Meanwhile, PTI chief Mussarat Jamshed Cheema told Reuters news agency that Khan appeared in the Lahore High Court on Tuesday to seek bail in fresh cases against him.

Reuters filmed a video showing a vehicle carrying Khan. He was seen arriving at the court surrounded by security and a crowd of supporters.

Khan also appeared in front of a bench for the case he filed against the police for raiding his home. The former prime minister said he breached court orders granting him a protective bond last week. He was granted bail until March 27 by the court.

(With agency contributions)

You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/imran-khan-says-there-threat-to-his-life-requests-court-appearance-online-574460 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related