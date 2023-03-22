Trump and his advisers await potential impeachment in silent money case





Behind the golden doors of Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump and his advisers brace for several different potential scenarios related to a possible indictment by the Manhattan grand jury to investigate a silent money scheme.

Already a candidate for the White House in 2024, Trump both celebrated how an impeachment would help him politically and complained about his unfairness. He toyed with the idea of ​​trying to create a media spectacle around it and, at times, he completely ignored the prospect of criminal charges, sources close to him told CNN.

Two advisers said the former president appears to have resigned himself to the likelihood of an indictment, with a close adviser calling his perceived distance the compartmentalization of the case.

Although there are signs that the investigation into Trump’s alleged role in the scheme to pay silent money to adult film star Stormy Daniels is coming to an end and preparations are underway to an indictment, it is not yet clear that the former president will be charged or when those charges might come to light.

[Trump] knows what’s going on. We’ve all moved on to OK, what’s going on, how do we deal with this? said a Trump adviser.

In the latest twist in the case, CNN exclusively reported Tuesday night that communications between Daniels and an attorney who now represents Trump were passed to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The exchanges reportedly date back to 2018, when Daniels was seeking representation, raising the possibility that Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, could be left out of Trump’s defense.

CNN has not seen the tapes in question and Tacopina denies there was a conflict or that confidential information was shared with his office. He says he hasn’t met or talked to Daniels. Ethics experts said the impact the disclosure will have on the case will depend on the circumstances and the substance of the communications.

Amid uncertainty over the end of the years-long investigation, several advisers to the former president have expressed frustration over the lack of information about a possible indictment and the logistical complications that would come with it. an appearance in New York, where Trump would be arraigned.

Let’s plan what we can: what does he say and when? another adviser told CNN. There’s not much we can really plan for at the moment.

The secret money investigation isn’t the only legal cloud hanging over the former president. In a separate development in a separate investigation, the Justice Department convinced a federal judge that Trump used one of his defense attorneys in the prosecution of a crime or fraud related to the existence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, sources familiar with the matter told CNN on Tuesday evening.

The finding, which was part of a landmark decision issued Friday by DC District Court Judge Beryl Howell and was first reported by ABC News, makes it clear for the first time that the Justice Department is arguing that he has evidence that Trump may have committed a crime. . And Howell ruled that prosecutors bear the burden of overcoming Trump’s right to protect discussions with his attorneys normally protected by solicitor-client privilege.

The evidence would likely be important to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team investigating the obstruction.

Trump is due to travel to Waco, Texas on Saturday for his first major campaign rally since announcing his third presidential bid, though an adviser has questioned whether a New York grand jury indictment could derail these plans.

If it happens on Friday, do we just go to Texas the next day? adds the adviser.

While some Republicans and Trump allies have argued that an impeachment could be politically beneficial for Trump, especially in a disputed 2024 GOP primary, others are unsure whether there is a gain from the situation.

Were in uncharted territory. We don’t know what that does politically in the long run. Mer would rather he just not be charged than get a potential boost, a source involved with Trump’s campaign told CNN.

Over the weekend, Trump on his social media page called for protesting what he said was an impending arrest. But he has moved away from that language in recent days after calls from allies and advisers to tone down his rhetoric, a sign he may be listening to those around him.

Still, federal officials, including those from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, have been monitoring what they say is an increase in violent rhetoric online, including calls for civil war, since Trump launched these calls. But so far it has been limited to chatter and has lacked the actionable information, coordination and volume that preceded the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. officials and experts told CNN. safe.

This story has been updated with additional information.

