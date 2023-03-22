



Will Trump definitely be indicted?

No, but it seems very likely. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office brought numerous witnesses before the grand jury and offered Trump a chance to appear before the grand jury, an indication that the office will seek to indict him. Although it is possible for the grand jury to vote against the indictment, grand juries rarely refuse to indict him. And if the district attorney’s office thought it might have the grand jury vote no, prosecutors likely would have halted proceedings.

What does the grand jury vote consist of?

After prosecutors finish presenting witnesses, an assistant district attorney will tell the 23-person grand jury which charges they will consider and read them the text of the statute. The grand jury will then leave to discuss the case and vote on it. An indictment requires 12 or more jurors to vote yes. If that happens, the vote will be recorded on a form and signed, then forwarded by someone from the district attorney’s office to the clerk’s office or the judge’s office overseeing the grand jury. It will be placed in an envelope sealed and stamped by a clerk.

How will we know if and when Trump is indicted?

Once the indictment is stamped, the district attorney’s office will notify an attorney for Trump that he has been charged. At this point, Trump is free to make this information public.

Will he be arrested? Will their photo ID be taken? When will he appear in court?

Because the case is white-collar, the district attorney’s office will ask Trump’s attorney when he plans to come to New York for arraignment. The law does not require a defendant to surrender within a specific time frame, so the timing here is flexible. Every time he comes to New York, he and his attorney will show up at the district attorney’s office where Trump will be arrested and taken into custody, which means the hell he has to have his fingerprints taken and his picture taken. He can also obtain a DNA sample. It is unclear how his protection by the Secret Service may affect this process.

The hell will then be taken before a judge, where the district attorney’s office will request that the indictment be unsealed. It’s possible the hell he’s been handcuffed as he’s carried from the district attorney’s office to the courthouse a few steps away in the same building.

At this point, hell will be arraigned, which means hell will have to plead guilty or not guilty. And then hell be released, because the charges he’s likely to face are not releasable.

What happens next?

The judge will set a date for his next court appearance, usually for the defense and prosecution to discuss further steps as well as a possible discussion of the discovery process.

After his first court appearance, Trump will most likely be able to return to his home in Florida, or wherever he chooses.

And how far will House Republicans go in their investigation of Bragg?

House Republicans followed through on a pledge to investigate Bragg over the allegations in a politicized legal process, but the investigation is still in its infancy. Representatives Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), James Comer (R-Ky.) and Bryan Steil (R-Wis.), the chairs of the Judiciary, Oversight and Administrative Committees, sent a letter to Bragg accusing him of shares. [that] will erode confidence in the impartial administration of justice and will invariably interfere with the course of the 2024 presidential election if Trump is indicted. (A DA spokesperson responded by saying he would not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the judicial process.)

Republicans are giving Bragg until 10 a.m. Thursday to set up an interview with committee staff. They also want a range of documents and records, including those related to federal funding or communications with the Department of Justice and other federal law enforcement agencies.

These requests are, for now, voluntary, and the letter does not mention a mandatory process if Bragg does not comply. In other words, no subpoena.

Jordan Carney contributed to this report.

Follow-up to Trump investigations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/03/21/donald-trump-indictment-legal-00088120 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related