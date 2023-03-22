Erdogan pledges to ease Iraq’s water shortage





Ankara (AFP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday pledged to increase the flow of water along the Tigris River to drought-stricken Iraq for a month.

Baghdad accuses Ankara of holding back water in dams that choke the Tigris and Euphrates rivers near their point of origin in Turkey. The issue has become all the more urgent as the entire region is in the grip of a years-long drought that has emptied water reservoirs and threatened the food security of millions of people. Erdogan told visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani that he was aware of the “urgent need for water” in the war-torn neighbor Turkey. Official Iraqi statistics show that the level of the Tiger entering the country last year has fallen to just 35% of its average over the past century. “For a month, we have taken the decision to increase the volume of water flowing along the Tigris,” Erdogan said in a joint media appearance with Sudani. “The water issue will hopefully be resolved,” Erdogan said. Erdogan did not mention plans to build dams in Turkey or explain how he plans to increase water flows. The Turkish leader also failed to specify why the decision was only made for a month. Security issues But Erdogan’s comments were warmly welcomed by the Iraqi prime minister during his first official visit to Turkey since taking office last October. “I want to express my gratitude and thanks to the President of the Iraqi people,” Sudani said. Turkey’s relations with its neighbor have also been complicated by the presence of Kurdish insurgents from the PKK group – recognized as a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies – in the mountainous north of Iraq. Erdogan reiterated his demand for Iraq to recognize the PKK as a terrorist group. Sudani said only that Iraq recognizes Turkey’s security concerns. “We will not allow Iraq to be used as a launching pad for attacks on Turkey,” he said. Turkey has dozens of military installations in northern Iraq for use in its war against the PKK. The PKK’s decades-long struggle for an independent Kurdish state has claimed tens of thousands of lives in Turkey since 1984. AFP 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230321-erdogan-pledges-to-ease-iraq-s-water-shortage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related