Pakistani court grants bail to Imran Khan in terrorism cases





LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) A Pakistani court on Tuesday granted former prime minister Imran Khan a week’s bail in two new cases in which he faces terrorism charges, officials said. The ruling gave the ousted prime minister and now popular opposition leader another brief reprieve from arrest.

Since his ousting in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April, the 70-year-old former cricketer turned Islamist politician has been embroiled in a series of legal cases against him, including for terrorism and corruption while in office.

Khan’s confrontation with the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has turned increasingly violent in recent days.

In the latest terrorism cases, Khan is accused of inciting people to violence when he traveled to Islamabad last Saturday to face an indictment in a corruption case. His supporters clashed with police in court and Khan never appeared before the judge.

The transplant case was then postponed until later in March. A separate terrorism case against Khan concerns a rally last year when he verbally threatened a female judge.

Khan denies all charges against him, saying he is a victim of Sharif’s government. After Tuesday’s ruling by a court in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province, a close associate of Khan repeated the claims.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior member of Khan’s opposition party Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf, said the terrorism charges were politically motivated.

Since the latest violence on Saturday, police have arrested hundreds of Khan supporters for attacking police in Islamabad and also in Lahore, where his supporters clashed for two days with officers earlier last week when police first attempted to arrest Khan.

Moreover, after being injured last November in a shootout while leading a rally when a gunman sprayed his vehicle and those around him with bullets, Khan also insisted there were plots to assassinate him. This attack killed one of Khans supporters and injured 13.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/news/politics/article/pakistan-court-grants-imran-khan-bail-in-17851203.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related