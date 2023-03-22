Indonesia to disconnect Visa and Mastercard, president calls them ‘problem’





Bank Indonesia is preparing to abandon Visa and Mastercard while expanding its native payment platform, as Antara news agency reported on Monday. Joko Widodo, Indonesia’s president, last week urged agencies and local authorities to switch from international payment systems to using cards authorized by local banks. He argued that Indonesia must protect itself against geopolitical and international upheavals by mentioning the financial sector sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States, the EU and their allies in Moscow’s war against Ukraine, as RT reported. ‘Be very careful,’ says Indonesian President Joko Widodo The Indonesian President said: Be very careful. We must remember the sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia. Visa and Mastercard could be a problem, RT reported. Erwin Haryono, the central bank spokesman, discussed the project and said the regulator has been in contact with regional businesses and progress is around 90%,” adding that the national cards will provide several benefits, such as reduced costs. He further stated that offshore settlements and reliance on foreign payment networks such as Visa or Mastercard in the US will no longer be necessary,” as RT reports. Jakarta will learn the lessons of Washington’s sanctions against Moscow Dodit Proboyakti, a board member of the Indonesian Credit Card Association (AKKI), told RIA Novosti that Jakarta will use the knowledge gained from Russian payment service Mir to advance the country’s economic and financial network. country. According to Steve Marta, Executive Director of AKKI, Indonesia’s interbank system, GPN, needs significant changes to fully accommodate credit cards and foreign transactions. GPN now only allows local debit cards. Shortly after the United States initially imposed sanctions on the nation in 2014, Moscow launched its own national card system, Mir, and developed the National National Payment Card System (NSPK) to support seamlessly all Visa and Mastercard transactions if US-based companies decide to stop operating, as RT reports. US dollar to lose dominance due to Russian sanctions (IMF) Last year, Gita Gopinath, the first deputy managing director of the IMF, said sanctions imposed by the United States and other Western countries against Moscow could destabilize the global financial system and undermine the dominance of the US dollar. Gopinath believes that the severe restrictions imposed by Western nations in response to Russia’s special operation in Ukraine could lead to the development of small currency blocs based on trade between particular groups of states. Speaking to the Financial Times, Gopinath said: “We are already seeing this with some countries renegotiating the currency in which they are paid to trade.” She later added, “The dollar would remain the primary global currency even in this landscape, but fragmentation on a smaller level is certainly entirely possible.” The United States and its allies have imposed harsh and severe sanctions on Russia The Russian central bank was subjected to limitations and export restrictions, selective banks were cut off from SWIFT (an international payment gateway system) and all Russian flights used European or American airspace . Many of their companies have stopped doing business in Russia. The US, UK and EU have so far imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 Russian individuals and companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/indonesia-to-pull-the-plug-on-visa-and-mastercard-president-calls-them-a-problem-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related