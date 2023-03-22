Donald Trump could finally face an indictment





For 40 years, former President Donald Trump conducted countless legal investigations without ever facing criminal charges. This record could soon be coming to an end.

Trump could be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury as soon as this week, potentially accused of falsifying business documents related to silent payments during his 2016 campaign to women who accused him of sex.

It’s one of many investigations that have intensified as Trump mounts his third presidential race. He has denied any allegations of wrongdoing and accuses prosecutors of engaging in a politically motivated witch hunt to harm his campaign.

An indictment in New York would mark an extraordinary turning point in American history, making Trump the first former president to face a criminal charge. And that would carry enormous weight for Trump himself, threatening his long-established ability to avoid consequences despite being entangled in a dizzying number of cases.

The indictment, says biographer Michael D’Antonio, would be a shocking event, both because a former president is being indicted for the first time, but also because one of the most slippery people in the high level business, whose dedication to abusing the system is so well established, gets caught.

Throughout his life he did things for which he could have been investigated and potentially prosecuted and learned from those experiences that he could act with impunity, he said. .

Trump first faced legal scrutiny in the 1970s when the Justice Department brought a racial discrimination case against his family’s real estate business.

Trump and his father fiercely fought the lawsuit, which accused them of refusing to rent apartments to black tenants in predominantly white buildings. Testimonies showed that applications submitted by potential black tenants were marked with a C for colored. Trump countersued for $100 million, accusing the government of defamation.

The case ended with a settlement that paved the way for some black tenants but did not force the Trumps to explicitly acknowledge that they had failed and neglected to comply with the Fair Housing Act.

Since then, Trump and his companies have been the subject of thousands of civil lawsuits and numerous investigations. There have been investigations into his casino and real estate dealings, allegations of bribery and improper lobbying, allegations of fraud against the now-defunct Trump University and the Trump Charitable Foundation, and an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney. on sales of the Trump SoHo hotel-condominium in Lower Manhattan. .

Indeed, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a government watchdog group abbreviated to CREW, as of November 2022 Trump had been charged with committing at least 56 criminal offenses since launching his campaign in 2015, not counting allegations of fraudulent business transactions. But he was never formally charged.

Trump is a master of delay tactics, finding ways to endlessly delay in the hope that the investigation and litigation will die down. And he’s had remarkable success, says CREW president Noah Bookbinder, a former federal corruption prosecutor.

This makes accountability absolutely essential because we cannot have people in a functioning democracy occupying positions of power with impunity where they can commit crimes and never face consequences, he said.

Trump retorts to such a strong speech: he does not commit any crime, therefore the consequences would themselves be unfair.

As president, Trump continued to face legal scrutiny. For two years, the Justice Department investigated his 2016 campaign ties to Russia. Although Special Counsel Robert Mueller never found direct evidence of collusion, his final report presented evidence of obstruction. He noted that due to a departmental view that bar associations indict a sitting president, he could not recommend that Trump be criminally charged, even in secret.

Since Trump left office, the investigations have come ever closer.

In January, his namesake company was fined $1.6 million for tax offenses including conspiracy and falsifying business records. The company’s longtime executive, Allen Weisselberg, is currently serving a prison sentence for dodging employee benefits taxes.

Other cases are still ongoing. In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis investigated whether Trump and his allies unlawfully interfered in the 2020 election. The chairman of a special grand jury, which heard from dozens of witnesses. said last month that the panel had recommended that many people be indicted and hinted that Trump could be among them. It’s ultimately up to Willis to decide whether to move forward.

In Washington, Trump is under special counsel Jack Smith’s scrutiny over his allegations of handling classified documents after leaving office, as well as his high-profile efforts to stay in power, despite losing the 2020 election. Justice Department attorneys involved in the investigation of the documents said they have gathered evidence of potential crimes involving Trump’s withholding of national defense information as well as potential efforts to obstruct their work.

Some legal experts have questioned the wisdom of letting the Manhattan case be the first against Trump when more serious charges may be looming. Trump should be charged with falsifying business documents, a misdemeanor unless prosecutors can prove it was done to cover up another crime.

The case involves payments made by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who served time in prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to federal charges, to porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal. Cohen was reimbursed by Trump, whose company recorded the reimbursements as legal fees.

Politically, Trump’s allies believe the case will actually benefit the former president in the short term by energizing his base in a competitive Republican primary, and would provide another boost later if it doesn’t ultimately result in a conviction. .

New York prosecutor did more to help Donald Trump get elected, says Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, echoing other GOP officials, who also argued the investigation would likely help Trump in the short term.

An indictment would not prevent Trump from continuing his campaign. There is no prohibition on running while facing criminal charges or even after a conviction. Indeed, convicted felons have run for president before, including behind bars.

It’s mind-boggling to think we’ve got an ex-president on the eve of being indicted still the frontrunner of the Republican Party in 2024, says presidential historian Douglas Brinkley. You would have thought (potentially) getting arrested would have been a disqualifying factor in presidential politics. But Trump never ceases to surprise with his devious and inappropriate behavior that he transcends by turning him into the victim of a witch hunt.

