LHC grants bail to Imran Khan in NAB and terrorism cases





Imran Khan obtains a protective bond in a terrorism case until March 27. The PTI chief tells the judge that he reached the high court in a ‘decoy vehicle’. Judge Saleem adjourns the contempt plea hearing until tomorrow.

LAHORE (Reuters) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday approved the bail of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan in terrorism and corruption cases filed against him.

The former Prime Minister traveled to the High Court in a ‘decoy vehicle’ to apply for a protective bond.

Khan had filed two motions, through his attorney Salman Safdar, seeking bail in the terrorism cases filed against him. Judge Shehbaz Rizvi and Judge Farooq Haider resumed the pleas.

At the last hearing, the court ordered Khan to secure his appearance at 2.15pm today (Tuesday) if he wanted the court to hear his bail application in the cases.

The court had also ordered Khan’s lawyer to verify his client’s signature.

Khan, 70, is facing several court cases, including one that prompted an unsuccessful attempt to arrest him after a court issued warrants for his arrest for failing to appear before him.

During today’s hearing, the court granted Khan a protective bond until March 27 (Monday).

The Islamabad Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Golra Sharif Police Station had filed complaints against Khan and several other PTI leaders following clashes between PTI workers and police outside of the Federal Court Complex after Khan arrived there to attend the hearing in the Toshakhana case. last week.

According to police, protesters resorted to arson and vandalism and attacked law enforcement officials carrying out their duty to maintain order in the capital.

The FIR said the workers destroyed a police checkpoint and smashed the main gate to the court complex.

As many as 18 people were arrested for arson, stone throwing and vandalism of the court complex building, the FIR said.

“About two police vehicles and seven motorbikes were set on fire, and the police station officer’s official vehicle (SHO) was damaged,” he added.

NAB case

Khan had also entered a plea requesting bail in two cases filed by NAB against him.

A two-member bench headed by Judge Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition.

During the hearing, Khan said the myriad of ongoing court cases and litigation had taken up all of his time, preventing him from campaigning and awarding tickets to his party’s candidates as the date of the poll was approaching.

“About 100 FIRs were filed against me in a single month,” he added.

Later, the court approved his release on bail for 10 days.

Plea for contempt

During his motion for contempt of the police operation at his Zaman Park residence hearing, Khan told the court that police smashed the windows of his house while his wife was alone inside.

Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the case.

Khan further informed the court that he was in Islamabad when the police raided his house and that he had footage of the police violating the sanctity of my family’s privacy.

The head of the PTI said he used a decoy vehicle today to go to court for security reasons and no one knew about it. “Also, I walked into court without any motorcade today,” he added.

He said barriers had been placed in different places to prevent him from reaching the court.

Justice Saleem noted that those who mock the judiciary through the media will suffer the consequences.

“I’m going to sue for contempt of court [against them] if one of the parties does not respect the judiciary,” he noted.

The court ordered the prosecutor to appear with instructions relating to the Zaman Park operation.

Judge Saleem adjourned the contempt plea hearing until tomorrow.

