How you can tell the AI ​​footage of Trump’s arrest is deepfake





The viral AI-generated images of Donald Trump’s arrest that you may see on social media are definitely fake. But some of these photorealistic creations are quite convincing. Others are more like stills from a video game or a lucid dream. A thread by Eliot Higgins, one of the founders of Bellingcat, which shows Trump being overrun by synthetic cops, running on the loose and choosing a prison jumpsuit has been viewed more than 3 million times on the platform. form of social media.

What does Higgins think viewers can do to tell the difference between fake AI footage, like the ones in his article, and real photographs that could be from the former president’s potential arrest?

Having created many images for the thread, it’s apparent that it often focuses on the first object depicted in this instance, with the various members of the Trump family with everything around it often having more flaws, Higgins said. by email. Look outside the focal point of the images. Does the rest of the image seem like an afterthought?

Even though the latest versions of AI image tools, like Midjourney (version 5 of which was used for the aforementioned thread) and Stable Diffusion, are making great strides, errors in small details are still a common sign of fake images. As AI art grows in popularity, many artists point out that algorithms still struggle to replicate the human body consistently and naturally.

Looking at the AI ​​images of Trump from the Twitter feed, the face looks quite convincing in many posts, as do the hands, but his body proportions may appear twisted or melted into a nearby policeman. Although it’s obvious now, it’s possible the algorithm could avoid odd-looking body parts with more practice and refinement.

Need another say? Look for strange writing on walls, clothing, or other visible objects. Higgins points to messy text as a way to differentiate fake images from real photos. For example, police are wearing badges, hats and other materials that appear to have letters, on the face of it, in the fake images of officers arresting Trump. On closer inspection, the words make no sense.

Another way to tell an image is AI-generated is sometimes by noticing exaggerated facial expressions. like a very pronounced smile,” Higgins said. The pained expression on Melania Trump’s face looks more like a recreation of Edvard MunchsThe Screamor a still from an unreleased A24 horror film than a snapshot from a human photographer.

Keep in mind that world leaders, celebrities, social media influencers, and anyone with large amounts of photos circulating online may look more convincing in doctored photos than AI-generated images of people with a less visible Internet presence. Clearly, the more famous a person is, the more images the AI ​​had to learn, Higgins said. So very famous people are extremely well rendered, while less famous people are usually a little wonky. For added peace of mind about the ability of the algorithms to recreate your face, it might be worth thinking twice about posting a photo of selfies after a fun night out with friends. (Although chances are the AI ​​generators have already grabbed your image data from the web.)

As the upcoming US presidential election approaches, what is Twitter’s policy regarding AI-generated images? Current social media platform policy states, in part, that you may not share synthetic, manipulated, or out-of-context media that may mislead or confuse people and cause harm (deceptive media). Twitter provides multiple exceptions for memes, comments, and posts that were not created with the intent to mislead viewers.

Just a few years ago, it was almost unimaginable that the average person would soon be making photorealistic deepfakes of world leaders at home. As AI images become harder to differentiate from reality, social media platforms may need to reevaluate their approach to synthetic content and try to find ways to guide users through the complex and often confusing world of AI. generative AI.

