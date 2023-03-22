Factbox: Indonesian parliament passes decree to replace 2020 Jobs Act





JAKARTA, March 21 (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament on Tuesday passed an emergency jobs and investment decree, eliminating legal uncertainty over measures championed by President Joko Widodo to boost business confidence in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. The decree was filed in December 2022 to replace an almost identical 2020 law that the Constitutional Court found was flawed due to inadequate public consultation. Here is a final list of Indonesian rules governing jobs and investments: WORK RULES The 2020 law relaxed the rules on severance pay and mandatory paid leave and the recently passed law cements these changes. It also revises other rules, such as the formula for calculating the annual minimum wage increase. In the 2020 law, the annual increase was linked to economic growth or inflation, but now the increase will be set according to economic growth, inflation and another unspecified variable. The new law also limits outsourcing to certain sectors, which was not regulated in the 2020 legislation. These changes have been criticized by unions and companies for a lack of detail. SOVEREIGN FUND, LAND BANK The 2020 law was the basis for the creation of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund and a state-run land bank that allocates land for strategic projects. The new law strengthens the legal basis for these institutions, which were officially launched in 2021. BUSINESS PERMITS AND REGULATIONS The new law reinforces the changes made by the law of 2020 which facilitates applications for a business permit. Businesses considered low-risk do not need to apply for a license before operating, as long as they register with the government, while medium-risk ones can obtain a license after following a set of standards. Only high-risk investments must obtain a permit and produce an environmental study. NEGATIVE INVESTMENT LIST Following the passage of the 2020 law, the government removed a list of sectors prohibited from foreign participation, known as the “negative investment list”. It has been replaced by a “priority list”, which offers incentives such as tax allowances or tax breaks on investments in certain industries. Sectors such as land transport, ship traffic information systems and air navigation were among those open to foreign companies. Certain sectors continued to be restricted under the new list, such as the manufacture of alcoholic beverages, traditional shipbuilding, batik, traditional medicine and cosmetics. The new law also removes the legal uncertainties surrounding the priority list. Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo, Kanupriya Kapoor Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/indonesian-parliament-passes-decree-replace-2020-jobs-law-2023-03-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related