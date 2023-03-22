During his first visit to Turkey, the Iraqi Prime Minister will discuss water and the Kurdish question





ANKARA Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shiaa al-Sudani will travel to Turkey on Tuesday for talks including on the scarcity of water resources and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) issue, a government source said. Sudani is due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his first visit to Iraq’s northern neighbor since he took power in October, an adviser to Iraq’s prime minister said on condition of anonymity. The two main problems are water and the presence of the PKK in northern Iraq, he added, referring to the rebel group which has been fighting the Turkish army for decades. War-scarred Iraq is now digging deeper and deeper for water as a dam-building spree, mainly in Turkey, sucks water from the region’s two major rivers, the Tigris and the Euphrates. The Tigris and Euphrates both have their sources in Turkey, and Baghdad has long accused Ankara of holding back water in dams that choke the rivers, dramatically reducing flows to Iraq. According to official Iraqi statistics last year, the level of the Tigris entering Iraq has fallen to just 35% of its average over the past century. Declining river flows have been compounded by a dire lack of rainfall in recent years, coupled with poor irrigation practices in Iraq that see excessive water exploitation from rivers. Amid criticism, Turkey’s Ambassador to Iraq Ali Riza Guney ruffled feathers last July when he said water is widely wasted in Iraq and called on people to use the water available. more efficiently. Sudani will also discuss with Erdogan the presence of rear bases of Kurdish fighters from the Turkish PKK rebels in northern Iraq, which Ankara has repeatedly sought to eradicate in air and ground operations. Rebels have maintained a deadly insurgency for Kurdish autonomy in southeastern Turkey since 1984. Turkey has dozens of military installations in northern Iraq for use in its war against the PKK, which Ankara and its Western allies are blacklisting as a terrorist group. In July 2022, Iraq accused Turkey of firing artillery at a park in Iraqi Kurdistan that killed nine civilians, including women and children. Turkey denied that its troops were responsible and blamed the PKK.

