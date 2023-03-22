What happens if Donald Trump doesn’t surrender





Officials in New York are reportedly plotting how to prepare for the potentially historic arrest of Donald Trump over silent money paid to former adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

A Manhattan grand jury is believed to be making a decision on the former president’s upcoming indictment, with Trump himself making an unsubstantiated claim that he will be arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation. It has since been reported that if an indictment is announced, an arraignment may not arrive until next week.

If the grand jury votes to indict Trump, he will have to surrender or be extradited to New York to face indictment. Trump attorney Joe Tacopina has repeatedly suggested the former president would voluntarily turn himself in to authorities if charged.

However, Trump is known to be unpredictable and frequently takes steps to delay any legal or civil proceedings against him, suggesting that Trump may not be as willing to go to Manhattan Criminal Court.

Above, former President Donald Trump speaks during election night at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. If Trump refuses to surrender to authorities after being charged, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will have to approve his extradition to New York. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

While it is difficult to prepare what to do if a former president refuses to surrender to authorities given the unprecedented circumstances, certain steps can be planned.

If Trump makes the unlikely decision not to travel to New York to surrender, it’s safe to assume the former president will stay at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he spends most of his time. time. In this case, the person who must approve Trump’s extradition to New York would be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

That would put DeSantis, long considered Trump’s biggest challenger for the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, in a particularly difficult position.

A number of Trump loyalists have previously criticized DeSantis for not speaking out against the former president’s apparent upcoming arrest, even when he was confirmed and potential 2024 GOP hopefuls such as the former vice president Mike Pence and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy did.

By signing the extradition, DeSantis would face further scrutiny for apparently trying to derail Trump’s 2024 hopes before the Florida governor had even confirmed his own intentions to run for the House. White.

However, as The New York Times noted, under state law, DeSantis’ role in this scenario would be primarily ministerial, and he would have few options other than to approve a request for relief. ‘extradition. DeSantis would also risk legal action against him by not signing Trump’s extradition.

Prosecutors are investigating whether the $130,000 Trump arranged for his attorney Michael Cohen to pay Daniels to keep secret an alleged affair she had with the former president before the 2016 election was a campaign violation. .

The investigation is also looking at whether any documents were tampered with when Cohen was reimbursed the money, which appeared in Trump Organization records as legal fees.

Given that Trump is essentially charged with a white-collar crime, which can only result in misdemeanor charges, it is highly unlikely that authorities will raid Mar-a-Lago in order to get him to surrender. .

Tacopina previously said there ‘would be no confrontation at Mar-a-Lago with the Secret Service and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’, while saying Trump would voluntarily surrender to authorities if an incident was announced. .

Newsweek has reached out to Tacopina and the Manhattan district attorney’s office via email for further comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-arrest-surrender-new-york-1789192 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related