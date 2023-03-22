New York prepares for possible unrest if Donald Trump is indicted | donald trump





On Tuesday, law enforcement officials in New York continued to prepare for possible unrest on the streets of Manhattan as a grand jury investigated Donald Trump for a silent payment to the filmmaker and star for Adults Stormy Daniels seemed about to complete her job by criminally charging the former president.

Barriers were brought to the area around the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on the lower part of the island. Uniformed police came out in force. Journalists and protesters too.

People holding signs with anti-Trump messages chanted: No one is above the law. A pro-Trump protester was seen holding a sign saying Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was funded by George Soros.

Soros, a progressive philanthropist, donated money to an advocacy group that backed Bragg for election. The protesters’ placard echoes, if while misspelling George, Republican attacks on Soros-funded prosecutors, which themselves echo anti-Semitic invective.

Last weekend, Trump claimed without evidence that he would be arrested on Tuesday. His reps later said he was citing media reports and leaks and there was no indication his prediction would come true.

The grand jury appeared to take a major step on Monday by hearing from a witness favorable to Trump, presumably so prosecutors could ensure the panel had a chance to consider testimony that could be considered exculpatory.

It was not certain that other witnesses could be called. But authorities, aware of the deadly riot by Trump supporters on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, have taken steps to prepare for any violence that may accompany the unprecedented prosecution of a former president.

All New York Police Department officers were required to be in uniform and ready to deploy, media reported. Trump responded on his Truth Social platform, complaining that NYPD officers would be used to put their greatest champion and friend in jail while the Soros-backed DA allows murderers and other violent criminals to roam free on the sidewalks of New York.

CNN said law enforcement officials considered Tuesday a day of high alert, although they saw no credible threats.

A phoned bomb threat delayed a hearing in a separate case involving Trump, a $250 million civil lawsuit over his business practices in another lower Manhattan court.

CNN also said police in Washington are not currently tracking any direct or credible threats to the US Capitol, according to an internal intelligence assessment.

Informed sources expected a grand jury to vote on an indictment on Wednesday, with an announcement on Thursday or Friday. Trump is due to hold his first large-scale rally of the 2024 Republican primary in Waco, Texas on Saturday. Media reported a likely surrender to New York authorities on Monday.

A Trump campaign insider told the Guardian on Monday that Trump would not resist Florida’s extradition to New York.

Monday’s testimony before the grand jury came from Robert Costello. A lawyer with close ties to top Trump aides, Costello was called in by prosecutors after he said he had information to undermine the credibility of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer who became a key witness in the Manhattan investigation.

Costello advised Cohen after Cohen became embroiled in a federal investigation into silent payments to Daniels and another woman who claims an affair with Trump, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, in 2018. Pleading guilty, Cohen said that the payments had been directed by Trump.

He became a vocal critic of Trump, testifying before Congress and the grand jury in Manhattan. Trump, who denies having sex with either woman, called Cohen a liar.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Costello said he came forward because he did not believe Cohen, who had pleaded guilty to federal charges, including campaign finance violations related to payments, and had served a prison sentence, could be trusted.

If they want to go after Donald Trump and they have solid evidence, so be it, Costello said. But Michael Cohen is far from having solid proof.

Cohen told MSNBC that Costello had never been his attorney and had no sense of truthfulness.

There were no clear signs that Costello’s testimony affected the investigation. Cohen was available for more than two hours in case prosecutors wanted him to rebut Costello, but was told he was not needed, his lawyer said.

The testimony came two days after Trump said he expected to be charged and arrested and urged his supporters to act, directing particularly hostile rhetoric at Bragg. Trump says Bragg is biased against him because he’s a Democrat and because he’s black.

Late Monday, CBS News said law enforcement sources have reported a significant increase in threats and violent rhetoric online from domestic violent extremists.

However, CBS also said that while officials continued to monitor specific credible threats, they did not identify any credible or direct threats to any person or property.

