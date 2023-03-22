President Jokowi discusses hostage of Susi Air pilot

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAYAPURA — President Joko Widodo said safety of pilots Susie Water who is a New Zealand national is a top priority in efforts to free him from armed criminal groups. He and his staff discussed this issue.

“On Monday evening (20/3), we had an internal meeting, one of which was to discuss this issue,” Jokowi said after the inauguration of the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) building in Jayapura on Tuesday.

The president said the pilot’s safety was a priority and the release was carried out with the utmost care. “Please ask the TNI Commander and the National Police Chief about this,” President Jokowi said.

This is the first time that the president has spoken directly about the hostage-taking of a New Zealand pilot by Papuan separatists.

Meanwhile, the TNI Commander, Admiral TNI Yudo Margono, in his statement after a restricted meeting on Monday evening in Jayapura, said that the TNI troops who were in Papua carrying out operations law enforcement officers assisted the police. There are no troop additions as it remains as currently held, both organic and imported from outside Papua.

“TNI troops, apart from securing land and sea borders, also carry out support operations to the national police in law enforcement,” the TNI commander said.

KKB led by Egianus Kogoya since February 7, 2023 took Susi Air pilot of New Zealand nationality Philip Mark Mahrtens hostage shortly after his plane landed at Paro Airfield, Nduga Regency, Papua.In addition to hold the pilot hostage, KKB also burned down a Pilatus type aircraft belonging to Susi Air.