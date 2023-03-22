Lavrov on 3+3 format for Georgia, JAMNews





Lavrov on the 3+3 format for Georgia Official Tbilisi is still considering the possibility of joining the 3+3 format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, but the West remains an obstacle to joining. Georgia is still considering participation in this format. The first meeting has taken place, the door to Tbilisi is open. Now we are working on holding the second 3+3 meeting. The West is already actively working to undermine this structure, which is just beginning to take shape, Lavrov says. As Lavrov explains, the West (the EU and the US) is trying to impose its own terms on the three South Caucasian countries, as it “always claims dominance and strengthening its hegemony everywhere”. The West, far from its own borders, also directly attacks Turkey, Iran and Russia, neighbors of the countries of the South Caucasus. What is the West guided by when starting a kind of game in the South Caucasus? Along with these geopolitical plans, the West financially supports various NGOs engaged in activities to prepare for a new “color revolution”. All these NGOs are known. They publicly defend the interests of the West and try to discredit the actions of Russia and Iran, which is also known. Therefore, I do not see the possibility or the need to conduct a dialogue with the West on the South Caucasus, nor on most other issues on the international regional agenda, Mr. Lavrov said. The idea of ​​the 3+3 format was put forward by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the second Karabakh war in 2020. The format involves the creation of a six-nation platform, in which the governments of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Iran should participate in order, as Erdogan puts it, to establish peace in the region. Georgia initially refused to participate in the platform, but Erdogan again highlighted this initiative in June 2021 during a visit to Azerbaijan. The President of Turkey then stated that the establishment of peace in the Caucasus region is possible through regional cooperation and that this would be beneficial for the whole world. Not only Azerbaijan, but all countries in the region, including Armenia, as well as the whole world will benefit from peace and tranquility in the Caucasus, Erdogan said. Follow us – Twitter | Facebook | instagram The first meeting in the 3+3 format was held in Moscow on December 10, 2021, and Georgia did not participate. Despite the absence of a Georgian delegation, the Georgian flag was hoisted in the meeting hall, which was later criticized by the Georgian Foreign Ministry. Georgia has repeatedly expressed its clear position regarding the regional 3+3 format. We will not consider Georgia’s participation. At the meeting held in Moscow on December 10, there was a flag of Georgia, which, of course, is unacceptable to us and to which we had to respond through the appropriate diplomatic channels, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

