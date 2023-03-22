Donald Trump tried to preempt criminal charges during secret money investigation in New YorkExBulletin





In politics, this is former President Donald Trump’s world, and we all still live there.

With an ALL CAPS screed all to himself, a low-traffic social media platform on a Saturday, Trump was able to move the political world, influence the media, shake up law enforcement and show his continued grip on the Republican Party.

Citing ambiguous “ILLEGAL LEAKS”, Trump claimed he “WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY NEXT WEEK”. (Today.)

He then called on his supporters to “PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION!”

New York’s top law enforcement officials met on Sunday to plan possible protests. Steel barricades were erected outside New York Criminal Court on Monday.

It appears a grand jury in New York is set to indict Trump in a case related to a seven-year silent payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels. No reputable media outlet was able to specifically verify that Trump would be arrested on Tuesday despite Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of alleged leaks from the district attorney’s office.

But Trump’s message had the intended effect, sparking the GOP’s inside and outside game and boxing rival and potential candidates.

Don’t expect public opinion to change much even if he is arrested. That hasn’t budged much, if at all, in the wake of the myriad other scandals Trump has been embroiled in.

This strategy is not new to Trump. Here’s how it works: Post something provocative. Generate attention and headlines. Use said titles to raise funds. Hit the table. Trigger the liberals. Send the right into a protective rage.

Rinse. Repeat.

It’s the kind of thing he used to do as a candidate and as president whenever something bad was about to happen, whether it was the Access Hollywood tape, the Mueller investigation, two impeachments. , the election he lost on January 6 or the search of his house in Florida. which revealed boxes of undeclared classified documents.

Within 48 hours of that research, Trump’s team raised over $2 million. Since Saturday, at least a dozen fundraising emails have been sent out on Trump’s behalf about his impending “arrest” (plus about half a dozen more trying to shape the narrative).

You almost wonder if Trump is doing it just to see if he still can.

Congressional Republicans come to Trump’s defense

It has certainly gone as planned over the past few days. With the House GOP on a retreat in Orlando, Fla., the “I-didn’t-see-the-tweet” crowd went into defense mode.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy did some familiar verbal gymnastics. He first tweeted that New York Attorney Alvin Bragg was displaying “an outrageous abuse of power” and said he “directs the appropriate committees to immediately investigate whether federal funds are being used to overthrow our democracy in any event.” interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions”.

Here we go again for an outrageous abuse of power by a radical prosecutor who lets violent criminals through as he pursues his political revenge against President Trump.

I call on the relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by https://t.co/elpbh7LeWn

— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 18, 2023

Later, when asked by reporters about Trump’s call for protests, McCarthy said, “I don’t think people should be protesting this, no.”

Then he claimed, “I think President Trump, if you talked to him, he doesn’t believe it either” and said people can “misinterpret” what Trump says.

As a reminder, here’s what Trump actually said in his message on Saturday (emphasis ours):

“…THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION!”

During his speech at the Ellipse on January 6, Trump said, “You will never take over our country with weakness.”

A Monday afternoon fundraising email called on his supporters to “stand UNITED in peaceful defense of our movement.”

But you can see how some might think the violence could be unleashed and why even McCarthy and other Trump allies are trying to put the brakes on.

Flexing their new majority political muscles, a trio of House GOP committee chairs are demanding documents, communications and testimony related to Bragg’s investigation of Trump and they want him to testify before Congress.

Republican presidential candidates must also comment

Not only have Congressional Republicans come to Trump’s defense, but even his former Vice President, Mike Pence, has defended him.

“It looks like a politically charged lawsuit here,” Pence, whose life was threatened Jan. 6 and fell out of favor with his former boss, told ABC.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who is considering running for president and is not a Trump fan, told CNN, “I think there’s a lot of sympathy for the former president.” He noted that some Republicans, who aren’t necessarily pro-Trump, “all said they felt like he was under attack.”

But when it came to some other major or potential candidates, the Trump world accused them of “radio silence.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott said little or nothing.

DeSantis was the only one who ventured into territory that could be considered critical of Trump, delivering this zinger: “Look, I don’t know what’s going on paying a star silent money porn to get silence on some type of alleged affair. I can’t talk about that.”

But then, in the next breath, he says:

“But what I can talk about is if you have a prosecutor who ignores the crimes that happen every day in their jurisdiction and chooses to go back to many years ago to try to use some thing about silent porn star payments is an example of pursuing a political agenda.”

Trump’s team, as it was with DeSantis, went on the attack. In an email titled “Ron is wrong,” he focused on DeSantis saying, “I have real issues that I need to address here in the state of Florida.”

“Florida Governor Ron DeSantis doesn’t think the militarization of our legal system is a ‘real problem,'” the email reads before showing quote after quote from the Republican after the Republican argued Trump.

“DeSantis is alone,” he says. Trump himself was even tougher on his social media platform.

Not only was this all a strategic PR move on the part of the Trump world, but it was also a kind of test of loyalty.

The pressure he exerts on his fellow Republicans is akin to one of China’s 36 psychological warfare ploys: “Threshing the grass to scare away the snake.” Essentially, it means doing something to provoke a response from your enemy.

Trump likes to talk about snakes, and his team certainly sees one in DeSantis, but he should bear in mind what they say in Texas: “Don’t dig up more snakes than you can kill.”

