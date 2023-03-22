Republicans have planned a retirement for all politicians. Donald Trump sucked in oxygen again





Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his House leadership lieutenants took to a makeshift stage in a courtyard at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla., to open what was to be an ideas conference; House Republicans had gathered in the Sunshine State to set the party agenda and tout Republican successes. McCarthy, who had ditched his typical Capitol Hill uniform in favor of a more casual look more suited for a day on the links than the Beltway, went through an assortment of conservative talking points. We have already accomplished a lot of things that we promised the American public, he told a gathering of reporters.

We wanted to come out strong, bringing a good, bold Conservative agenda to the House that solves the problems facing families across America, echoed Steve Scalise, the House Majority Leader. Donald Trump, who now living a few hours south of Orlando in Mar-a-Lago, had spent the weekend working his way through the very real possibility that one day now he could be criminally charged. To wit, the former president and current third presidential candidate had called on his supporters to protest if he was arrested following Manhattan DA Alvin Braggs’ investigation into his silent money payments to the movie actress for adultsStormy Daniels. PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION! Trump wrote on Truth Social, in an article that instantly upended House Republican leaders’ planned agenda for the week.

I don’t think people should protest that, McCarthy said, responding to a question from reporters about Trump’s latest thoughts on social media. There was an easy parallel to Trump’s rhetoric before the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, reporters reminded the House Republican leadership, which sought to downplay the language of former presidents. Trump’s comments, McCarthy said, were misinterpreted. He does not speak in a harmful way. No one should hurt themselves. He added later, I think I made it very clear that I don’t believe there should be any violence.

It could have been 2017, or 2018, or really any year since Trump’s political rise in 2016. Seems every Republican political negotiation in the intervening years has been disrupted by Trump’s latest tweet, or overshadowed by his impeachment and the January 6 attack on the Capitol. This time, Trump isn’t president, and he’s not on Twitter, he’s posting on Truth Social, and yet he remains ubiquitous in a party that has embraced his political style, and whose agenda has been largely consumed by his grievances. political (see: Rep. Jim Jordans Committee on Federal Militarization).

At events open to the press during the retreat, the topic of Trump’s possible indictment was front and center; it eclipsed every other agenda item, GOP talking points on inflation, China, Joe Bidens policies and the debt ceiling. The subject was so important that during the bilingual press conference, Mario Diaz-Balarth had to repeat his opinion on the matter twice in English and Spanish. Here we have a DA who is used to taking felonies and reducing them to misdemeanors. And then we have a non-crime that is high. So yes, it seems to be very, very political. This is all very suspicious, he said.

On Monday, Jordan had sent a letter to Bragg condemning reports of an impending indictment as an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial power, based on a new legal theory untested in the country. Jordan called on Bragg to turn over all documents related to the investigation along with Braggs’ testimony. The letter was publicized by McCarthy.

What changed? President Trump announces he’s running for president and shazam, Jordan told reporters who caught him between legislative sessions, dismissing the whole thing as an accounting error from seven years ago.

If Republicans have achieved anything at this conference, there is above all a uniform message about the prospect of Trump’s arrest: this Manhattan prosecutor has professed, he boasts of reducing felonies to misdemeanors and do not continue. And now he’s been spending his time on it and the status of the boundaries are gone, McCarthy said of Bragg, who is leading the investigation into Trump’s silent payment to Daniels. It doesn’t matter which side you are on. It’s the kind of thing that America hates and that divides us.

I think everyone in this country, Republican, Democrat and otherwise, should be outraged that people are actually using our justice system against their political opponents, said Tom Emmer, the House Majority Whip.

Not one to miss a chance in front of the cameras, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stepped in at the end of the retreat’s opening press conference, the only non-leading Republican to do so to defend Trump and attack Bragg. Of course, President Trump means peaceful protest. And if the Americans want to protest, a corrupt,[George] Soros funded Manhattan DA who ignored crime in his own district and was spending all the taxpayers money on how to politically persecute President Trump so they have every right to protest this. And I completely agree with them, she told a host of reporters.

Arguably, the only topic that came close to matching the indictment’s interest among reporters was Trump’s fellow Florida Man Governor Ron DeSantis. During an interview Monday night, reporter Jake Sherman asked Elise Stefanik about recent comments DeSantis made about Trump reported while awaiting indictment, the congresswoman who endorsed Trump was candid, I think he’ll see slippage in the polls. He’s already seen some slip-ups over the past two weeks, and I think you’re going to see President Trump continue to solidify his position in the Republican nomination.

Afterwards, Trump took to Truth Social to applaud Stefaniks’ remarks.

