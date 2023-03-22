The President inaugurates the Papua Youth Creative Hub





PALACE PRESS OFFICE DOCUMENTATION President Joko Widodo symbolically inaugurated the Papua Youth Creative Hub facilities in Jayapura City, Papua on Tuesday (21/3/2023). This place is a place to provide space for young people from across the Papua region to increase their potential, both in the development of technology, innovation and local Papuan products. JAYAPURA, KOMPAS President Joko Widodo directly inaugurated the Papua Youth Creative Hub facilities in the city of Jayapura on Tuesday (21/3/2023). It is the first youth creativity development center in Indonesia. The President arrived at the courtyard of the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) building around 08:30 WIT. Hundreds of student and student dancers greeted the President’s arrival.

During his 16th visit to the Land of Papua, the President was accompanied by the head of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) Budi Gunawan, the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H Laoly, Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini, and Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono. The President visited a number of facilities available at PYCH which are run by the Papuan Inspiring Youth (PMI) organization. The PMI organization has 12,843 members under the leadership of BIN. PAPUA YOUTH CREATIVE HUB DOCUMENTATION President Joko Widodo inspects one of the facilities available at the Papua Youth Creative Hub building in Jayapura City, Papua, Tuesday (21/3/2023). In his address, the President said that PYCH is the first facility in Indonesia that focuses on developing the talents of the younger generation, especially in the country of Papua. The President was also very proud and surprised of all the facilities and all the results of the work programs that had been carried out by the young people of PYCH in the sectors of fishing, agriculture, plantations, livestock, education, entrepreneurship and health. Also Read: Youth Creative Center at Papua Youth Creative Hub PYCH was built by PT Nindya Karya who was appointed by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing. PYCH is built on an area of ​​15,000 square meters with a main building area of ​​3,520 square meters and an area of ​​1,812 square meters for support buildings. This building consists of a two-storey main building and two dormitory buildings. The building also has a parking lot with a capacity of 53 cars, 154 motorcycles, as well as a landscaped area. I see the young generation in Papua has a huge opportunity to produce world-class MSME products. (President Joko Widodo) There are various facilities at PYCH including PYCH Handycraft which exhibits various handicrafts made by young Papuans, PYCH Screen Printing which contains screen printing activities, PYCH Ready to Wear which features ready-to-wear garments with pattern variations typical Papuans, PYCH Fashion Designer which shows costumes produced by Papuan designers for children, a photography studio, a music studio, a cell phone and computer assembly center and a number of other facilities. The government built this facility in order to provide opportunities for young people who have creativity, innovation and a strong desire to be active in the field. fashion creative industries, animal husbandry and fishing. “I see that the young generation in Papua has a huge opportunity to produce world-class MSME products,” the president said. KOMPAS/FABIO MARIA LOPES COSTA Computer assembly and mobile phone repair training room in the main building of the Papua Youth Creative Hub. The president also said that PYCH would not only be built in Papua. This facility will also be built in a number of other provinces, such as Aceh, West Papua, Maluku and East Nusa Tenggara. I ask that the construction of facilities such as PYCH in several provinces be carried out this year so that they can be used next year. Construction of the facility uses the same concept as PYCH in Papua, the president said. Meanwhile, BIN leader Budi Gunawan said Papua has a special place in President Jokowi’s heart. Indeed, President Jokowi is always attentive to the progress of this region located in the far east of Indonesia. One of the concrete proofs is the development of PYCH for the advancement of the Papuan people. President Jokowi really cares about the people of Papua. This has been proven from infrastructure development, Papuan human resources, especially human resources for youth, Papuan women, traditional and religious institutions, to business development for Papuan children, Budi said. Compass Papua designer Ezterlin Baransano exhibits his clothes at Papua Youth Creative Hub in Jayapura City, Papua. Ezterlin Baransano, designer from Jayapura, member of the Inspiring Young Papua, appreciates the presence of PYCH. He saw PYCH as a breakthrough from the central government and various related parties to provide a platform for young Papuans to develop their creativity. PYCH is a highly qualified forum for young people in Papua. There’s no place like PYCH that welcomes all of our ideas to create and innovate for free, Ezterlin said. Cornelis Sagrim, Director of the Papua Regional Settlement Infrastructure Center of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), explained that the PYCH building was constructed on a budget of 105 billion rupees and took 450 days. The construction of PYCH was carried out from September 29, 2021 to December 22, 2022. The construction of the PYCH facility is suitable for the condition of Jayapura which is prone to earthquakes. The PUPR ministry will still be responsible for maintaining these facilities for the next six months, Cornelis said. Also Read: President hopes Papua Youth Creative Hub will become Papuan talent development hub

