NYC braces for potential unrest after Trump claims he will be arrested on Tuesday





We receive new information on Tuesday about the plan to tighten security in New York after former President Donald Trump announced he expects to be indicted.

The Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue is just one of many places where the NYPD is stepping up its presence. Barricades are up. The NYPD reports that it is prepared to deploy all of its resources to prepare for any potential protests.

Sources: Law enforcement sees significant increase in online threats around possible Trump indictees 02:30

“This crowd makes me think, because there are different groups that could come in armed. They could come in with explosives. They could come in with Molotov cocktails,” said Jerome Hauer, former commissioner of Homeland Security and Intelligence. New York emergency.

Law enforcement sources say plans for potential violence or large protests prompted a joint response from the NYPD, the US Secret Service and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Intelligence sources told CBS News they are seeing a significant increase in online threats and violent rhetoric related to Trump’s potential indictment, after the former president urged his supporters on Truth Social to “protest , take back our nation”.

“We are monitoring comments on social media, and the NYPD is doing its normal role of making sure there are no inappropriate actions in the city,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Barricades have been placed around Trump Tower and the Criminal Court, where Trump is likely to appear if charged. If an indictment is issued, sources tell us there will be a so-called “ring of steel” around the courthouse, with entrances sealed off and guarded by police.

The NYPD said it plans to deploy several assets, including the East River and Hudson River Port Police Unit, helicopter surveillance, especially in the sky above the criminal courthouse , and SWAT teams stationed at strategic locations. In addition, heavy ambulance trucks and armored NYPD vehicles will be ready to block certain streets, if necessary.

“The Intelligence Division will look into possibly excessive air travel into New York from locations where we had accomplices who were part of the Jan. 6 offensive,” security expert Darrin Porcher said.

Police along with the MTA and Port Authority are also preparing for the possibility of trailers intentionally blocking rush hour traffic on city bridges and tunnels.

Additionally, sources say NYPD headquarters will be fully staffed and bomb squads will be on standby.

All NYPD officers were ordered to dress in uniform on Tuesday and be ready to mobilize if necessary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live-updates/nyc-bracing-for-potential-unrest-after-trump-claims-he-will-be-arrested-tuesday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related