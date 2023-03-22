Why is Donald Trump arrested? Stormy Daniels indictment, is he going to jail?





Donald Trump has announced on his social media that he is expected to be arrested on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Although the Manhattan District Attorney has not confirmed whether the arrest will take place, the former President of the United States could make facing charges and, therefore, will be the first president in history to be indicted. So why is Trump going to be arrested?

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has not publicly responded to Trump’s claims. Braggs’ office is leading the criminal investigation under Trump. Illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan District Attorney’s Office indicate that no crime can be proven, the far-field Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week, wrote Trump. on his Truth Social social media site on March 19, 2023. He also told his followers to protest, take back our nation at the end of his statement.

So why does Trump think he will be arrested soon? Read more below to find out.

Why does Trump think he will be arrested?

Why does Trump think he will be arrested? Donald Trump has claimed that his indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney is about to happen without evidence. His reps later said he was citing media reports and leaks. No one tells us anything that is very frustrating. President Trump is basing his response on news reports, Joe Tacopina, who represents Trump, said in a statement to CNN. One of Trump’s attorneys, Susan Necheles, also told CBS News, as President Trump has said, his message is based on media reports. Since this is a political prosecution, the District Attorney’s Office has engaged in a practice of leaking everything to the press, rather than contacting President Trump’s lawyers as would be the case in a normal case.

However, Braggs’ office has not commented or announced whether the former president will be arrested. His office has emailed his staff members assuring them that their safety is our top priority. He also said he is committed to maintaining a safe work environment where everyone is able to continue to serve the public with the same diligence and professionalism for which this institution is renowned.

We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York, Bragg wrote. Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office are thoroughly investigated and that the appropriate safeguards are in place so that the 1,600 of between us have a safe working environment. Bragg also told his staff at the District Attorney’s Office that, as with all of his investigations, his team will continue to enforce the law evenly and fairly and will only speak publicly when appropriate.

What charges is Trump facing?

What charges is Trump facing? Trump could face charges of falsifying business documents, but none have yet been brought. Falsification of business documents is a crime. To elevate it to a crime, the defendant must have created the false recordings with the intent to commit or conceal another crime. In theory, he could face four years in prison because the first-degree business document falsification charge is a low-level felony.

The investigation focuses on the silent payment that was made to adult film star, Stormy Daniels, who alleged the former president had an affair in 2006 with her months after his wife Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron. Former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 just days before the 2016 election. Cohen claimed it was done at the direction of his boss because Daniels was about to going public with an affair she claims to have had with Trump in 2006. In 2018, Cohen was under investigation for tax evasion and payments to Daniels as well. like another woman who claimed to have had sex with Trump.

The former real estate mogul has repeatedly denied having an affair with Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Cohen later admitted to helping arrange Daniels’ payment and pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance violations on August 21, 2018. He told federal court that Trump ordered him to make the payments. Cohen was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison.

In January 2023, Cohen met with investigators from Braggs’ office. They’re calling me for the 14th time, so see what happens, Cohen said outside a government office building in midtown Manhattan, adding that he hadn’t met with investigators since Bragg said took office. This is the first time I’ve met Alvin Bragg. Later that month, The New York Times reported that Bragg had convened a grand jury to consider the silence case.

On March 13, 2023, Cohen testified before a grand jury. It’s not revenge, Cohen said via CBS News. I don’t want to see anyone, including Donald Trump, charged, prosecuted, convicted, incarcerated just because I fundamentally disagree with them. It is a question of responsibility. He must be held accountable for his dirty deeds. However, on the same day, Trump refused to testify before the grand jury. He will not participate in this proceeding, a proceeding that we and most election law experts believe has absolutely no legal basis, said Joseph Tacopina, who represents Trump.

Daniels met with investigators from the District Attorney’s Office on March 15, 2023. Stormy answered questions and agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further investigation if needed, wrote Clark Brewster, who represents Daniels. , on Twitter. She thanked her lawyer in a quote tweet, Thank you to my amazing lawyer (who always spells my name correctly) for helping me in our ongoing fight for truth and justice.

One of Trump’s attorneys, Robert Costello, who sparred with Cohen as well as his legal counsel, testified on March 20, 2023. According to The Associated Press, Costello’s testimony was meant to give the former president an opportunity indirect to plead his cause. that he should not face criminal charges, although there are no clear signs that his appearance changed the course of the grand jury investigation. If they want to prosecute Donald Trump and they have solid evidence, so be it, Costello said. But Michael Cohen is far from having solid proof.

