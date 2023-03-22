What happens next for Trump if he is indicted





Former President Donald Trump would likely dodge a perp walk but still be fingerprinted, have his photo ID taken and could be rushed to Manhattan court in handcuffs if charged with raps related to fraud as expected.

The ex-commander-in-chief appears set to become the first former president to be criminally prosecuted in the United States. Trump, 76, could be charged as early as Wednesday, although he is not expected to appear in court until next week, senior law enforcement sources told The Post on Tuesday.

The predicted jaw-dropping turn would thrust the country’s legal system into unprecedented territory,” the experts say – with court officials adding that the publicity surrounding the event would mirror that of convicted Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

As a Manhattan grand jury continues to debate whether to indict Trump, the ex-prez has already predicted that he will eventually be arrested.

Trump is accused of ordering his former attorney Michael Cohen to pay porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign to buy her silence over their alleged affair in 2006 the year after he married his wife Melania, then illegally concealed it.

Trump vehemently denied those claims, including on his Truth Social online platform on Tuesday.

In the history of our country, there can have been no more damaged or less credible witness at trial than attorney and fully disbarred felon Michael Cohen, Trump said, referring to Cohen’s related conviction in the case.

Here’s what happens next if Trump is indicted:

Former President Donald Trump has predicted he will be arrested. via REUTERS What is an indictment?

An indictment solidifies the charges against a defendant, which means that a grand jury has determined there is enough evidence to warrant a trial after reviewing testimony presented only by prosecutors.

Grand jury proceedings are conducted in secret and their findings are usually first released by a judge when suspects are arraigned.

Still, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg may release the finding beforehand, given the importance of the case. And there are always leaks.

Pornstar Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with a married Trump.Getty Images

This is unprecedented territory, defense attorney and former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Bederow told The Post on Tuesday.

What charges would Trump face?

It’s unclear what exact raps Trump might face, given the secrecy surrounding the grand jury.

But sources familiar with the proceedings said the case involved the alleged falsification of business records, or accounting fraud, over the money stashed to help Trump’s election, which could also be a breach of the funding of the campaign.

The alleged foul play would amount to a reported low-level felony for which Trump could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

What would happen immediately if Trump was indicted?

Bragg’s office would call Trump’s lawyers to inform them of the grand juries’ decision, and negotiations would begin immediately for the surrender of the former presidents.

While typically a suspect is brought before a judge to enter a plea within a day, Trump’s case is unique because of the security ramifications it brings, experts say.

Trying to put safeguards in place in the event of widespread and potentially violent protests has been at the top of the list for everyone from the NYPD to the Secret Service for days.

On Tuesday, a protester chants her support for the former president in front of the Trump Tower in Midtown. Gregory P. Mango

So it’s unclear exactly how soon after an indictment Trump would be brought to trial.

When have we ever seen the Secret Service involved in discussions about how to book and bring a defendant to justice in a New York state court? Bederow noted.

On the one hand, Trump should be treated like any other arrested person. On the other hand, he is a former president and current candidate.

There is no roadmap or precedent.

Would there be a humiliating perp walk?

Given the sensitivity of the case and the fact that Trump’s camp has said he would fly to town from Florida if indicted and surrender voluntarily, experts say it seems unlikely for the former president to be paraded in handcuffs in front of the cameras as he walked from a police station to Central Booking.

Instead, as is often the case with white-collar suspects who surrender, Trump and his attorneys would walk freely into the Manhattan prosecutors’ office at the appointed time to be processed.

The DA would be stupid to perp-walk Trump, Bederow said. They would play directly into Team Trump’s narrative that this is a political pursuit, and also unquestionably provoke and annoy Trump supporters.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg can decide whether or not to subject Trump to a humiliating walk and be handcuffed.REUTERS

I expect them to try to defuse this whole process by not walking him around and maybe even avoiding handcuffing him, although that pisses off those who want to see Trump humiliated.

Would Trump get his mugshot taken?

If Trump is indicted, he would be booked in the DA office, which means he would have his Miranda rights read, fingerprinted and have his picture taken.

State law prohibits authorities from releasing snaps, but assets could still be leaked to the press.

It’s unclear whether the former prez would be subjected to a DNA sample, with some experts saying it wouldn’t be unnecessary given that DNA is irrelevant to his alleged crime, but that would depend on the agency. arrest, in this case the prosecutor’s office.

Could Trump be handcuffed?

Trump would likely avoid handcuffs at least until he is arraigned for impeachment.

But he could be handcuffed when he enters the courtroom, in which case his lawyer would ask that they be removed.

Whether Trump would be handcuffed while being driven to court is up to the arresting agency, the prosecutor’s office, court officials said.

What would happen in Trump’s first court appearance?

Trump’s lawyers would ask that he be released on his own recognizance, and the judge would presumably agree, considering him not a flight risk given the very high profile of former presidents and the ongoing bid for office. the next presidential election.

The former commander-in-chief also has New York’s bail reform laws in his favor.

Laws require defendants in non-violent crimes to be released without bail unless they are deemed a flight risk.

When will Trump be tried?

Jury selection alone could be exhaustive in a case involving the former president, so experts say they wouldn’t expect a trial to begin for months, perhaps even after the 2024 elections.

Could Trump still run for office or be elected if indicted?

It looks like Trump could continue to run for office, get elected, and serve even if charged and convicted, under current law.

