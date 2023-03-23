The end of Boris Johnson – POLITICO

Tanya Gold is a freelance journalist.

Boris Johnson’s political career ended on Wednesday, with a stutter and false politeness.

Sitting before a UK House of Commons committee set to decide whether he lied to parliament about Partygate, Johnson was far from his element. Beneath the ghost of his famous bonhomie and half-conceived rhetoric, I saw anger turn to bewilderment: A man who had been forgiven all his life, now unforgiven. He should revisit the original “House of Cards”: nothing lasts forever.

If Johnson once rubbed shoulders with the era, he is now cursed by them. Britain has a new seriousness and a new Prime Minister: in politics, a bookmaker is followed by a bishop, to use the famous phrase of journalist Malcolm Muggeridge. (I’m not including Liz Truss, to whom she owes a special category.)

Johnson can be suspended from parliament if the committee rules against him, and he can then lose his seat. The classicist in him will understand: he is most in danger from his friends. The Conservative interrogators on the commissions were fiercer, but they were more deeply betrayed. He’s an embarrassment now. They will throw him overboard for a percentage point. When the committee stopped to vote, it led a rebellion against the government over the Windsor Framework, Rishi Sunak’s solution to Johnson’s own Brexit deal. Only 22 of the 354 Conservative MPs followed him. This is how he leaves.

The hearing took place in a drab room with expensive furniture that looked cheap and a crazy mural of leaves in the eye line. Johnson is not in politics for boring plays: he is there for biking around Checkers.

Harriet Harman, Labor MP and mother of the house, was in the chair dressed in black, as precise as Johnson is chaotic, with a necklace that looked like a chain. Was it a metaphor? Harman has spent her career supporting women parliamentarians. Then a man who said voting Conservative would give wives bigger boobs won an 80-seat majority in 2019. But that was a whole pandemic ago.

Johnson was there to defend himself against the accusation of repeatedly lying to Parliament when he said the advice had been followed in Number 10. His strategy was distraction: obfuscation, repetition and sentences that stumbled along ring roads, going nowhere.

It’s never been so boring: no one who listens ever wants to hear the word advice again. If the ability to inflict boredom was its defense, it was also its destruction. Johnson is meant to be a seducer with a compelling story arc one of his campaign videos monkey the movie “Love Actually” not boring. But needs must. Fascination was thrown overboard.

He swore to tell the truth on a fawn Bible, but he didn’t look at it. He rocked on his heels. He had his hair cut: as always, his hair is emotional for him. The mop, which smelt of Samson so much that he jostled it before big speeches, to disguise that he cared, is now a brooding bowl. He looked haunted. Lord Pannick, his lawyer, smiles behind him. His face at rest is a smile, and he needed it.

Johnson told Harman that there would soon be a vote in the House of Commons, as if she, the mother of the House, did not know. She said she would adjourn for the vote, and he spoke of her with a wave of thanks. He thanked her four times. He didn’t think so.

He read a statement: I am here to tell you, hand on heart, that I did not lie to the House. He clenched his fist and placed his hand on his chest where his heart was not: on the right side. He said there was an almost universal belief in No 10 that advice was followed, and that’s why he told the House.

He shuffled his papers, as the handsome Bernard Jenkin, a curator, began the questioning with exaggerated gravity, to indicate that the curators were done with levity. He reminded Johnson that he regularly said hands, face, space while standing behind podiums that also said, hands, face, space, indicating he understood the guidelines.

People sit in the Red Lion pub in London as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson testifying on Partygate is shown on TV | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

They discussed the departure of Lee Cain, Johnson’s former communications director. There were 15 to 20 people there, Jenkin reminded him, you gave a speech. Johnson said the advice was followed, at least while he was there. Jenkin pressed him. I don’t accept people making no effort to socially distance themselves from each other, Johnson said, as we looked at a photo of people standing next to each other. And so it was for 300 minutes: We were asked to ignore the evidence of our own eyes, even as they were cold with boredom.

Johnson insisted: It was necessary because two senior members of staff were about to leave the building under rather acrimonious circumstances. It was important for me to be there and reassure. This fits Johnson’s myth. He was there for morale, while others governed, because it’s boring. I’m not sure the departure of a press secretary is a matter of state, but Johnson has always lived for the headlines. Still, he pleaded: We had sanitizers, we kept windows open, we had Zoom meetings, we had Perspex screens between desks, we had regular testing way beyond what the councils recommended!

If you had said all that back then in the House of Commons, we probably wouldn’t be sitting here, Jenkin said softly, even sympathetically, and that’s when I knew it was over. The curators sometimes look terribly like the characters of “The Godfather”: the murderers come with a smile. But you didn’t.

Jenkin read him the advice: You should maintain social distancing in the workplace whenever possible. “Government business had to go on!” Johnson cried. That’s what I had to do! No one replied, “It was Lee Cains leaving, you maniac.”

Here we go, trench warfare. Johnson didn’t seem to understand that he was not describing an absence of law breaking, but a culture of it. In his wood filled with wine, he could not see a tree. Committee members suggested he breached the guidelines. He said he didn’t and if it should have been obvious to him that he was raping him, it should have been obvious to Rishi Sunak too. They asked him why he did not follow the correct advice when he addressed the House. (Because he trusted the press office. His people. Lawyers are not his people.)

Bernard Jenkin said: I suggest to you, Mr Johnson, that you did not take proper advice. Johnson’s thumb brushed his other thumb. He exploded with tangents, and ended up half screaming: that’s nonsense, I mean complete nonsense! Lord Pannick’s smile slid across his face. He blinked.

I would like to say that this is the last gasp for Johnson’s faux-aristocratic style, with its entitlement and its pseudo-intellectualism, but its danger was always in its precedent. It’s always nice when a narcissist is exposed, and by himself, but there will be another one soon enough. I wonder if her hair will have its own file of cuttings.

Amid her salad of words, Johnson told Harman that she said things that were clearly and wrongly prejudicial, or prejudged the very issue you are judging. She told him that the assurances he had used to inform Parliament were flimsy. Finally, he said he enjoyed the day very much. (He lied.) The question, as always with Johnson, does he believe it himself? Truth be told, it doesn’t matter anymore.