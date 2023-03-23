Politics
Boris Johnson investigation: what is the former British Prime Minister accused of? | Boris Johnson
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to center stage on a day of high-stakes developments that could shape the future of British politics, saying he had not misled Parliament on parties breaking the rules during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Johnson, who was ousted by his own ruling Conservative Party in 2022 amid scandals over money, ethics and judgment, mounted a bullish defense to a committee of fellow lawmakers whose findings could make him lose his seat if he were to be found guilty of lying.
At stake are Johnson’s chances of staging a comeback at a time when current prime minister and Tory leader Rishi Sunak faces significant opposition from right-wing elements in his own party and the polls show that the opposition Labor Party is thriving.
But as Johnson tried during his testimony to lure Sunak into the Partygate saga, the Prime Minister overcame a separate hurdle by securing parliamentary support for a key part of a reworked post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. North, despite the opposition of some of its deputies.
Why Johnson was back in the headlines Wednesday?
A UK Parliament committee is investigating whether Johnson intentionally or recklessly misled fellow MPs in a series of statements about rallies at 10 Downing Street in 2020 and 2021, when much of the rest of Britain was forced to stay at home.
Johnson had previously been fined by police for attending an event to celebrate his birthday in Downing Street in June 2020, making him the first prime minister to break the law while in office.
I am here to tell you, hand on heart, that I did not lie at home, said Johnson, who accused the committee, which contains MPs from his own party but is chaired by a Labor MP, of bias.
Before hours of testimony in which Johnson’s patience was wearing thin, including during questioning of Tory colleagues, the committee released 110 pages of evidence, showing that some Downing Street officials said Johnson must have known that parties had taken place despite his denials.
There was also new evidence from a senior official who said he never gave Johnson any assurances that the Covid rules had been followed in Downing Street.
Why is it important?
Any censorship of Johnson could be terminal for what are widely believed to be his hopes of staging a comeback to replace Sunak, who led Britain’s economy as Johnson’s chancellor but was never forgiven by the Johnson supporters for being among the first to wield the knife during his expulsion.
The reshuffling of the meaning and wording of the lockdown rules comes as Sunak has faced a mini-rebellion from within his own ranks over a deal he reached with the EU to end years of wrangling in a key area of conflict that followed the aftermath of the British. exit from the block.
In a crucial vote on Wednesday, Sunak won parliament’s backing for his deal to give Northern Ireland’s devolved lawmakers a sort of veto over the application of new EU laws in part of the United Kingdom where a delicate political balancing act around local power sharing had to be traversed due to a divided political history.
Sunak won the vote by 515 votes to 29, managing to contain the size of the rebellion but with the abstention of a significant number of conservatives. However, there was opposition from those he most wanted to win against some hardline eurosceptics in his own party and members of the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), who still refuse to reenter power-sharing with other parties.
Notably, others who voted against Sunak were his two immediate predecessors as prime minister and Conservative leader: Liz Truss and Johnson.
What happens next?
Johnson’s efforts to rebuild his power base in the Conservative Party and chart a path to Downing Street could suffer a serious setback if the parliamentary committee he faced on Wednesday decides he had misled Parliament, with additional grounds for determine whether his action was intentional or reckless.
Sanctions range from a written apology to a suspension from the House of Commons for a fixed period, giving voters in their own constituency the possibility of initiating a by-election.
However, any end to Johnson’s political career would only give Sunak respite from a whole catalog of challenges he faces, the biggest being the economy. As of Wednesday morning, the data showed The UK’s inflation rate jumped unexpectedly last month, with the cost of living rising faster than in most other advanced economies.
During his testimony, Johnson also tried to drag Sunak deeper into the Partygate scandal by suggesting that if Covid rules had been broken in Downing Street it should also have been obvious to the current Prime Minister, who was also fined for attending an event there during the pandemic.
|
