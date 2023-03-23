Politics
Boris Johnson says No 10’s departure was ‘absolutely essential for professional purposes’ | Political news
Boris Johnson has sworn ‘hand on heart’ that he had not lied to MPs about the celebration events in Downing Street – and said a rally where he was pictured toasting colleagues was “absolutely essential for professional purposes”.
The former Prime Minister also said the size of Number 10 made it difficult to social distance indoors and that staff were following advice “to the best of our abilities”.
Mr Johnson faced around three hours of questioning on Wednesday by the cross-party privileges committee as it determines whether he misled Parliament by denying that events in issue 10 during the pandemic broke COVID regulations.
He could be suspended from the House of Commons and face a by-election if they find he deliberately misled the House.
Boris Johnson offers ‘hand to heart’ defense – follow live updates
In his opening address, Mr Johnson swore ‘hand on heart, I did not lie to the House’ after taking an oath on the King James Bible to tell the truth during the session.
“When this investigation was set up, I was completely confident that you would find nothing to show that I knew or believed anything else, which indeed you did not,” he said. -he declares.
“I was confident, not because there was some kind of cover-up. I was confident because I knew that was what I believed and that’s why I said so.”
He added that there was no evidence that officials were raising issues about the rule violation “because it never happened”, as he accused the committee of not giving those present at the events the opportunity to explain.
The former prime minister insisted time and time again during the discussion that his officials assured him that no rules were being broken and that no one was giving him trouble.
But he admitted it was a mistake to say the advice was “completely followed at number 10”.
“I misremembered the line that had already been given to the media about this, which was ‘COVID rules were followed at all times,'” he said.
“It was my job to thank the staff”
Mr Johnson, as he did in his written evidence published on Tuesdaysaid it was difficult to socially distance at number 10 as it is a “crampy, narrow 18th century townhouse” and they had no choice but to meet “day day after day, seven days a week in a relentless battle against COVID”.
“I will believe until the day I die that it was my job to thank the staff for what they did, especially during a crisis like COVID, which kept coming back, which seemed to never end,” he said. -he declares.
He said the most important point was that the police, in their investigation, agreed that his presence at the events was not against the rules.
And he mentioned his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who he says has no evidence to show he raised concerns and has “every reason to lie” after the couple broke up.
“Disgusting and Soul Destroying”
David Garfinkel’s father, Ivor, died during the pandemic and he couldn’t be with him in hospital. He told Sky News he believed Mr Johnson had ‘always lied’ about partygate and did not believe he acted in good faith.
“It was very difficult watching Boris stage his defense today – it makes for very uncomfortable viewing,” he said.
“I don’t understand why the Prime Minister of our country needs to be assured by other people whether or not the rules have been broken.”
He calls it “sickening” and “soul destroying” that the people running the country couldn’t play by the rules when millions of ordinary Britons followed them.
“At a time when thousands of people are dying every day – that you can’t understand that you’re breaking the rules – it’s just incomprehensible,” says David.
On several occasions during the three-hour session, the exchanges became quite terse, notably when Brexiteer Tory Sir Bernard Jenkin asked if Mr Johnson was seeking ‘proper advice’ on the allegations against him.
“No one spoke with me or had any concerns before I woke up on December 1 about these events,” he said.
Told by Sir Bernard that he has not sought further advice, Mr Johnson, pointing to the MP, said: “It’s complete nonsense, I mean complete nonsense.
“I asked the people involved. They were senior managers. They had worked very hard.”
Read more: Six things we learned from the privileges committee testimony
“Essential for work”
Asked about a photo from one of the November 2020 events, which shows the former leader appearing to toast staff with a drink during a departure for the departure of communications chief Lee Cain, he said: ‘I think it was absolutely essential for professional purposes.”
Mr Johnson said the meeting, which took place while social distancing rules were in place, was ‘necessary’ as two senior members of staff were set to leave ‘in potentially acrimonious circumstances’.
“I accept that perfect social distancing is not observed but that does not mean that what we were doing is inconsistent with the advice,” he added.
“Fragile insurance”
At one point, Mr Johnson was frustrated at being continually asked if someone had assured him the advice was being followed.
He said: ‘It is clear from what I have said that different people and on different occasions repeatedly assured me that the rules had been followed.
But veteran Labor chair and MP Harriet Harman called her assurances flimsy.
“Do you really think we should be a bit appalled by the flimsy nature of this insurance?” she asked.
Ms Harman said it appeared her insurance ‘didn’t amount to much at all’.
Mr Johnson acknowledged he could have given MPs a fuller explanation of his views on following the COVID guidelines in Issue 10.
“Maybe if I had elucidated more clearly what I meant and what I felt and believed about following the advice, that would have helped,” he said.
Learn more:
New evidence released hours before Johnson’s hearing
What if Johnson finds out he misled MPs?
The former prime minister at one point hit out at the committee about a gathering in the garden of Number 10: ‘I really have to stress this, people who say we were partying in lockdown just don’t know not what they are talking about.
“People who say this event was a purely social gathering are dead wrong.”
Asked if Mr Johnson believed the exceptions to workplace rules and social distancing guidelines applied to Number 10 but not hospitals and care homes, he said: “Of course No.”
Sue Gray appears multiple times
Mr Johnson has repeatedly targeted former senior civil servant Sue Gray, who led a party inquiry criticizing the leadership of Number 10 at the time of the events. She recently resigned from the civil service to become chief of staff to Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Ms Harman said in her opening remarks that they did not rely on anything in Ms Gray’s report “and neither do we”, adding that she was not a witness in their investigation.
Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts
The former Prime Minister mentioned her several times in his opening remarks and responses to MPs, saying Ms Gray had told him ‘at least a few times’ that she ‘didn’t think the crime threshold had been hit”. He also mentioned Sue Gray’s report a few times.
The committee is expected to take several weeks to come to a conclusion, with Ms Harman saying the committee could gather further written and oral evidence.
If the committee concludes that Mr Johnson has misled Parliament, it will recommend a sanction, which could be a suspension, but MPs will have to vote on whether they accept the recommendation.
Rishi Sunak gave Tory MPs a free vote on their conscience on Mr Johnson’s fate.
Sources
https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-says-leaving-do-was-absolutely-essential-for-work-purposes-12840151
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
