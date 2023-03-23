Boris Johnson faces official reprimand for misleading Parliament | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson faces a formal reprimand for recklessly misleading Parliament after MPs investigating the Partygate scandal slammed his flimsy explanations and suggested he misinterpreted Covid guidance.

The former Prime Minister found himself fighting for his political career after a temperamental three and a half hour evidence session in which he repeatedly claimed that the No 10 parties, with alcohol and little social distancing, had been necessary for professional purposes.

Harriet Harman, the chair of the privileges committee investigating whether Johnson deliberately misled MPs at lockdown rallies, expressed dismay at the flimsy nature of the assurances he received that the events complied with the rules.

Bernard Jenkin, a senior Conservative MP on the committee, told him the cross-party group of MPs disagreed with his interpretation of the guidelines. The advice doesn’t say you can have a thank you party and as many people in the room as you want, he added.

Boris Johnson asked if the liquor bottles were ‘necessary for a business event’

Their comments seem to indicate that the committee is considering concluding that Johnson deliberately misled the House of Commons in his report after Easter, although sources have suggested it is possible that they could recommend a penalty just short of that required to trigger a by-election.

Johnson’s dramatic return to political prominence came as Rishi Sunak struggled to keep the Tory party on track after a turbulent year, narrowly avoiding an overly damaging Commons rebellion over Brexit and finally releasing his details long-awaited taxes in the middle of the long evidence session. .

Sunak won a vote on his revised plan for post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland, with 22 of his own MPs voting against the deal, including Johnson and Liz Truss, meaning he didn’t have to rely on Labor votes to get it through.

The Prime Minister has been accused by political opponents of leaking his tax information, which he first promised to publish last summer, and which showed he earned nearly £2million last year through income and capital gains, primarily through US-based investments.

Johnson tried to drag Sunak deeper into the Partygate scandal by suggesting that if Covid rules had been broken in Downing Street it should also have been obvious to the current Prime Minister as he spent time in the building.

Boris Johnson tries to lure Rishi Sunak in Partygate scandal video

In its interim report this month, the committee said the evidence strongly suggested breaches of the guidelines should have been obvious to Johnson as he drafted the rules, and that he may have misled parliament wrong four times when he said all rules and guidelines were followed. .

At the start of the hearing, Johnson took an oath on the King James Bible and said he had not lied to the Commons, but had apologized for what had happened on my watch. Still, he said the committee had nothing to show he was warned about illegal parties during the shutdowns.

He has strongly defended several lockdown events as having been essential, including one where he was pictured raising a glass during a departure. However, he admitted on the social distancing advice: I’m not going to claim it was rigidly enforced.

Johnson suggests non-social distance farewell gatherings have been allowed under guidance video

Johnson argued that evidence gathered from No 10 officials conclusively shows that he did not deliberately mislead Parliament, as he was repeatedly assured by No 10 aides that no rules, unlike the coronavirus guidelines, had been broken.

Jenkin suggested he should have sought advice from lawyers rather than political aides. Harman said: If I was going 100 mph and I saw the speedometer say 100 mph, it would be a little strange, wouldn’t it, if I said: Someone assured me I wouldn’t was not.

An increasingly exasperated Johnson denounced the committee interrogations as complete nonsense, but eventually admitted he had not obtained assurances from his staff that Covid guidelines had been followed at No. 10 at any time.

In evidence recently released by the committee, Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, denied giving Johnson assurances that Covid rules and guidelines were being followed at all times in No 10. He said he also did not know that someone else had given assurances.

Jack Doyle, the former prime ministers then director of communications, said he was unsure of Johnson’s statement that he had been repeatedly assured no rules were being broken, adding that these were hard things to say.

Evidence also shows Johnson agreed to drop a proposed line for Prime Ministers’ Questions saying all guidelines had been followed after a warning, his former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds said.

The new documents laid bare the level of disdain felt by No 10 over the allegations, with Doyle advising a colleague when he was first approached by the media about the story in November 2021 : just be tough and they will be bored.

Johnson, however, acknowledged that people might have thought we were doing something others weren’t allowed to do if they had seen photos of the rallies, including five that he personally attended.

Yet he said he believed they were all playing by the rules, although police subsequently issued 126 fixed fine notices, and claimed he allegedly told Downing Street podium businesses that it was up to them to organize leaving events during the pandemic.

There was no mention in court of the gathering in flat No 10 on November 13, 2020, which Johnson has previously admitted to having attended, but which neither Sue Gray nor the Metropolitan Police have properly investigated .

A video capture of footage from the November 13, 2020 rally. Photography: STF/PRU/AFP/Getty Images

Johnson launched a direct attack on Harman over tweets in which she suggested he may have misled the Commons, saying his comments were clearly and wrongly prejudicial to the investigation, but he would be trusted to the committee to act impartially.

In a series of heated exchanges, Johnson refused to explicitly disown supporters, who called the committee a kangaroo court, arguing that the best way for MPs to prove their fairness would be to exonerate him of any wrongdoing. Footage from the session showed his solicitor, Lord Pannick, raising his eyebrows and shaking his head.

Johnson said he didn’t like those terms and didn’t want the committee to feel intimidated, but added: “I think people will judge for themselves, based on the evidence you’ve produced, of the fairness of this committee. I’m confident you’ll show that you can be fair.

Pressed by another Tory MP, Alberto Costa, to say the process was inherently unfair, Johnson said: I think if you study this evidence impartially you will come to the conclusion I have given. He added that it would be completely foolish for him to have misled Parliament and unfair for MPs to conclude that he had done so.

The former prime minister drew laughs for drawing on senior civil servant Sue Grays’ Partygate report for evidence, despite spending weeks claiming he was discredited after being told offered the post of chief of staff to Keir Starmer.

The stakes for Johnson are high. If the committee decides he recklessly misled MPs, he risks being suspended from parliament. A suspension of 10 or more sitting days triggers a recall petition that could lead to a by-election in his west London seat.