Boris Johnson suffered a high-stakes ‘Partygate’ grilling that could end his political career



London

CNN

—



Boris Johnson has admitted misleading lawmakers but claimed he did it unwittingly, as the former British prime minister fought to salvage his political career during a tense and combative hearing on the Partygate scandal which contributed to the collapse of his government.

Johnson, flanked by lawyers in a crowded committee room, argued with lawmakers during a three-hour heated grill in the hands of members of parliament (MPs) on the Privileges Committee on Tuesday afternoon.

He was pushed back by members of the panel, whose televised interrogation of Johnson is the major spectacle of a months-long investigation that could doom the political futures of former prime ministers.

Accepting that social distancing measures had been broken, Johnson argued that it would have been impossible to have a drill sergeant measuring the distance between us at all hours of the day and night.

He defended his attendance by leaving drinks for staff members, insisting such events were necessary even at a time when many Britons were unable to visit loved ones in hospital as Covid-19 killed hundreds of people every day.

A departure for everyone in the country was not acceptable under the guidelines, so why was it acceptable and necessary for purposes of working in Number 10? a lawmaker asked Johnson.

Johnson’s premiership collapsed in 2022 after it emerged dozens of social gatherings took place under his watch, including some he personally attended at a time when Britons were living under strict rules due to Covid-19.

It shocked an audience who for more than a year had put their lives on hold, unable to see dying colleagues, friends and even relatives as Britain plunged in and out of various stages of lockdown.

Johnson has since tried to launch a political comeback. But the investigation into whether he lied to parliament about these parties risks jeopardizing his career; if the committee recommends a long suspension from parliament, he could be forced to stand in a by-election in his hotly contested constituency.

The committee will not issue its final report for at least a month. If he finds that Johnson knowingly misled lawmakers, he could always opt for a milder sanction, either a short suspension, which would not require a by-election, or simply requiring Johnson to apologize to the Bedroom.

Johnson began his testimony on Wednesday by admitting to misleading parliament about the existence of the parties, but claiming he had done so unknowingly. I’m here to tell you, hand on heart, that I didn’t lie to the House, Johnson said during his opening statement. He attacked the testimony of his former senior adviser turned political enemy, Dominic Cummings, saying he had every reason to lie.

The chilling back and forth with the panel, during which Johnson raised his voice, pointed fingers and bristled at several committee members, rehashed a saga that appalled the British public and ultimately exposed a leader seemingly to the test of scandals to political attraction. gravity.

At the heart of the investigation beneath the minutia of his testimonies and the hundreds of pages of legalese submitted as evidence is a simple question: Was Johnson really so oblivious to his own government’s directives on Covid-19 that he didn’t didn’t realize he was breaking them by attending parties inside Downing Street?

The ex-Prime Minister claims he was. Johnson admits he misled Parliament, but says it never occurred to him at the time that the rallies were inappropriate, and so he did not knowingly mislead lawmakers mistaken when he told them that no rules had been broken.

Johnson showed some combativeness at times during the hours-long session, a rare and humbling experience for a former statesman facing possible exile from parliament.

His defense was sparse in its reach; he also argued that some gatherings were appropriate for business purposes and sought to shift some guilt onto his advisers who he said had reassured him that the rules were being followed.

He also pointed to the messy corridors inside Downing Street and asked how it would be possible to control social distancing.

But his arguments were soundly probed by his fellow MPs. The committee’s most recent report into the inquiry says the evidence strongly suggests breaches of the guidelines would have been obvious to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the rallies.

It must have been obvious to you at the time, and even more obvious upon reflection as it all unfolded around you, that it violated workplace guidelines, lawmaker Bernard Jenkins told Johnson at one point. .

On several other occasions he was pressured to stop obfuscating. You give very long answers, and it takes longer than necessary, and you repeat yourself a lot, can we continue with the questions, please? he was asked.

And when asked if he viewed the committee as a kangaroo court, as some of his allies have suggested, Johnson declined to give his fellow lawmakers full support.

People will judge for themselves, based on the evidence you have produced, the fairness of this committee. I’m confident you’ll show you can be fair, he said.

Today was a new low for Boris Johnson, the Covid-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice said in a statement as the former prime minister gave evidence.

He claims it was his job to say goodbye to his colleagues, that he would have needed an electric fence around him to follow the rules and that social distancing only applied where possible. Does any of this apply when we cannot be with our loved ones for weeks as they have suffered alone in nursing homes and hospitals, or even be there to hold their hand in their final moments?

Wednesday’s hearing, which dissected in detail the circumstances of each individual gathering, at times seemed vaguely removed from reality: The damning public verdict on Partygate was set last year, and sentiment has turned if harshly against Johnson that he was eventually forced out of office.

But the inquiry also has real and dangerous political implications for a politician who for more than two decades enjoyed a celebrity profile and played a pivotal role in Britain’s withdrawal from the Union. European.

Partygate was the most important factor in Johnson’s rapid and dramatic political downfall; the ex-leader last left Downing Street exactly 1,000 days after winning a landslide election victory that sparked talk of a new political dynasty.

Now even Johnson’s ability to sit in parliament is at stake. If the inquiry suggests a suspension of 10 days or more, and that recommendation is approved by a vote of MPs, Johnson will be forced to fight a by-election. in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, a seat that has drifted towards the Labor Party in recent years and is firmly in the crosshairs of the opposition.

London’s Metropolitan Police issued more than 100 fines to people who worked in Downing Street for breaching pandemic regulations at times when the country was in varying degrees of lockdown.

Johnson received one himself, for attending a rally where he was presented with a birthday cake; his then chancellor, then political rival and current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, was also fined.

Johnson reminded the committee of this fact in a reference to Sunak that would not have been welcome in Downing Street, suggesting that while it was obvious to Johnson that the rules were being broken, it should be obvious to others in the building, including the current Prime Minister.

A separate investigation last year by civil servant Sue Gray found that senior management at the center of the Johnsons administration must take responsibility for a culture that allowed parties to take place.

She added that there was no excuse for some of the behaviors she investigated, including heavy drinking. Logs of email exchanges were also shown, including some where staff openly discussed hiding their party from the media.

More than 220,000 people have died in the UK from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to government figures.