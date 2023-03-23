Boris Johnson grilled by parliamentary committee for misleading House over partygate

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has remained defiant in the face of questioning as a parliamentary committee investigates whether he knowingly misled the House of Commons about parties thrown by his office during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

The meeting began with an oath of truth about the Bible from Mr Johnson, followed by his defense in which he said he “bitterly regrets” the events leading up to the hearing.

“Hand on heart, I did not lie to the House,” he told the committee of MPs from all political walks of life.

Mr Johnson strongly maintained that statements he made in the House that the gatherings were in line with workplace conduct rules reflected his knowledge at the time.

Before delivering his defence, Mr Johnson was forced to revisit comments he made in the House of Commons in response to accusations of rule-breaking by the opposition. ( House of Commons/UK Parliament )

He said misleading the House was inadvertent rather than deliberate.

So the conundrum before the committee was how to prove intent.

Mr Johnson defended his assurances in the House that no rules had been broken, which later proved to be false, as specific as the advice given to him by his advisers at the time.

The committee pointed to several examples of correspondence between Downing Street councilors in which they shared their concerns about the gatherings.

Councilors concerned about the garden event

An email said an “invitation to some 200 people for a drink in the garden of No 10 is a bit of a communication risk in the current environment”.

Mr Johnson denied knowledge of the invitation or subsequent email.

“You have found nothing to show that I was warned in advance that the events of number 10 were illegal, in fact nothing to show that anyone raised concerns with me about a event, whether before or after it has taken place.”

Evidence released by the committee ahead of Mr Johnson’s appearance included redacted emails, text messages and photographs. ( Provided: UK Parliamentary Committee )

He said his understanding of the event was that it was “not a party”, but a thank you event for staff for their hard work during the pandemic “in a ventilated area of ​​the garden”.

Asked about his interpretation of the email evidence, Mr Johnson said the concern was with the optics, not the rules.

“I think he was concerned about the impression people might get if they looked over the garden wall coming from the media room and thought we were doing something that others weren’t allowed to. to do,” he said.

The committee asked Mr Johnson to make it clear to him that the gatherings were not essential.

He “strongly disagreed” with that point.

Johnson says events were work, not social in nature

Several of the rallies Mr Johnson attended were described as thanks and send-offs for departing staff. He said “not for a second” he doubted addressing staff in person, the implied alternative being digitally, was inappropriate at the time.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing,” Mr Johnson said. “But no, at the time I thought we were working.”

Mr Johnson and the committee engaged in lengthy back and forth over interpretations of the social distancing rules in place at the time of the Number 10 rallies, as photographic evidence from several of the indoor gatherings showed attendees standing together against others.

Mr Johnson maintained that this gathering was a farewell for a departing staff member and was essential on the basis of staff morale. ( Provided: UK Parliamentary Committee )

He claimed social distancing was best observed in the ‘messy’ hallways of Number 10.

The committee explained to Mr Johnson that, under the guidelines, activities in the workplace should be undertaken with space allowing people to remain 2 meters apart or 1 meter with physical measures. ‘mitigation. If this was impossible, the activity should have been “redesigned or potentially stopped”.

Mr Johnson said the photos did not reflect the rigorous testing standards or hand sanitizer holders he considered mitigation measures, and that the guidelines specified that social distancing should be observed “in the possible”.

“I accept that perfect social distancing isn’t being followed, but that doesn’t mean the guidelines aren’t being followed,” he said.

“You can’t expect the humans in number 10 to have an electrified invisible fence around them, they will sometimes drift into each other’s orbit.”

Committee suggests Johnson relied on improper advice

A total of 126 fines have been issued to Number 10 staff for breaking COVID-19 rules during the pandemic.

The committee asked Mr Johnson whether he was therefore relying on unreliable advisers providing “flimsy” advice, given the number of rule breaches sanctioned.

Mr Johnson was visibly angered by the accusation that he had failed to follow proper advice, raising his voice, stuttering over his words and accusing the committee of spouting ‘utter nonsense’.

He said the number of penalties handed down showed it was not “obvious” to him or his advisers that the rules were being broken in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson said he was ‘amazed by the number of FPNs (fixed penalty notices)’ given to staff and was ‘shocked’ to receive his.

Asked if this indicated a degree of recklessness, Mr Johnson disagreed and repeated that he understood the events to be within the rules.

Mr Johnson sometimes became visibly irritated by the questions put to him. ( UK Parliamentary Committee )

Mr Johnson was also told that since the matter concerned compliance with the law, he should have sought legal advice before making a statement to Parliament.

In response, Mr Johnson assured the committee that he had sought advice from senior members of staff.

Mr Johnson told the committee in the closing minutes of the meeting that it would be ‘completely foolish’ to find him in contempt of Parliament.

The committee will continue its investigation, the result of which is not expected before the middle of the year.