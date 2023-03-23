Politics
Under oath, Boris Johnson denies lying on ‘partygate’
LONDON — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted on Wednesday that he had never lied to lawmakers about government parties breaking the rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, mounting a strong defense at a hearing that could damage or even end his tumultuous political career.
The House of Commons standards committee questioned Johnson over misleading statements he made in Parliament about a slew of gatherings in government buildings that broke lockdown rules. If the committee finds he deliberately lied, he could be suspended or even lose his seat in the House of Commons.
Johnson swayed out, telling the committee after taking the oath on a Bible: Hand on heart…I didn’t lie to the House.
If anyone thinks I was partying during lockdown, they’re dead wrong,” Johnson said in a session that showed his signature qualities: blazing self-confidence, verbosity and for critics a loose relationship. with the facts.
Johnson also criticized the committee, which has four Conservative and three opposition party members, saying it was acting as investigator, prosecutor, judge and jury.
The three-hour hearing was a perilous moment for a politician whose career has been a roller coaster of scandals and setbacks.
If the House of Commons Privileges Committee finds Johnson deliberately lied, it would likely end hopes of a return to power for the 58-year-old politician, who led the Conservative Party to a landslide victory in 2019.
He was expelled by his own party in July 2022 after becoming mired in scandals over money, ethics and judgement.
After party reports were released in December 2021, Johnson repeatedly assured lawmakers that he and his staff had always followed the rules.
That turned out to be wrong, Johnson acknowledged. But he said that was what I honestly believed at the time.
I apologize for inadvertently misleading this House, but to say that I did so recklessly or deliberately is totally wrong, he said.
In an interim report this month, the committee said the evidence strongly suggested that it would have been obvious to Johnson that gatherings at his No 10 Downing Street offices in 2020 and 2021 breached COVID lockdown rules. -19.
But Johnson said it never occurred to him that the events which variously included cake, wine, cheese and a secret exchange of festive Santa gifts breached restrictions on socializing his own government imposed on the country.
He said he sincerely believed that the five events he attended, including the dispatch of a staff member and his own surprise birthday party, were lawful work gatherings intended to boost member morale. overworked staff in the face of a deadly pandemic.
He said that during the birthday celebration on June 19, 2020, no one sang Happy Birthday and that “the Union Jack cake remained in its Tupperware box, without me noticing”.
Johnson said he was assured by trusted advisers that neither legally binding rules nor government coronavirus guidelines had been breached.
However, several senior officials denied informing Johnson that the guidelines were still being followed. Written evidence released by the committee on Wednesday showed Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds said he questioned whether it was realistic to claim all guidelines had been followed at all times.
Police eventually issued 126 fines for late-night parties, booze parties and wine-hour Fridays, including one on Johnson, and the scandal helped hasten the end of his premiership.
The revelations about the gatherings sparked anger among Britons who had followed government pandemic rules, unable to visit friends and family or even say goodbye to dying relatives in hospitals. Police have fined thousands of people across the country for minor rule violations.
Johnson said he was then genuinely shocked by the government’s own breach of rules that was uncovered by police and senior civil servant Sue Gray, who led the partygate investigation.
The committee said it would take time to review the evidence. If he finds Johnson in contempt, he could recommend penalties ranging from an oral apology to suspension of Parliament, although any penalty must be approved by the full House of Commons.
A suspension of 10 days or more would allow his constituents in the seat of the London suburbs of Uxbridge and South Ruislip to call for a special election to replace Johnson as MP.
Rivka Gottlieb of the COVID-19 lobby group Bereaved Families for Justice said the session was a new low for Boris Johnson.
Clearly he lied when he told us to our face that he did everything he could to protect our loved ones, he lied again when he said the rules weren’t broken in the number 10, and he’s now lying when he denies that, Gottlieb says.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/boris-johnson-faces-high-stakes-grilling-partygate-98035628
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Iga Swiatek pulls out of Miami Open as tennis fans left heartbroken
- An earthquake hits Pakistan and Afghanistan, leaving at least 11 dead | earthquakes
- Erdogan confident of winning election – Middle East Monitor
- The Herald’s 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament – Grand Forks Herald
- A college hockey player broke this woman’s wheelchair. Now she speaks out.
- Louisiana braces for epic flooding from Tropical Storm Barry
- Frozen Four: NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Fargo Regional Preview
- Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR area
- The puck falls on NCAA Mens Ice Hockey Post-Season Play on ESPN platforms
- Hormonal contraceptives linked to breast cancer, new study has revealed.
- West exploits Turkish crises to prop up Erdogan’s opponents – Middle East Monitor
- DU Hockey prepares for NCAA Matchup against Cornell