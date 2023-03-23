Politics
British Boris Johnson denies lying about Partygate scandal | Boris Johnson News
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied lying to the UK Parliament in a televised deposition as part of an investigation into the so-called Partygate scandal.
After being sworn in on the Bible, Johnson told a House Standards Committee that everything he told lawmakers about rallies held at 10 Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic was done in good faith and based about what I honestly believed at the time. .
Hand on heart, I did not lie to the House, he said.
People who say we were partying in lockdown just don’t know what they’re talking about, Johnson added, insisting they should have been considered workplace meetings.
His temper flared in response to questions from Sir Bernard Jenkin, the senior Tory MP, who suggested he had not sufficiently checked claims before denying there had been misconduct.
He accused the committee members of complete nonsense and reiterated his assertion that the rallies had been absolutely essential for the work.
The former Tory leader, who nearly died of COVID, has been accused of knowing the gatherings have repeatedly breached lockdown legislation he himself introduced.
At the time, he assured Parliament that the guidelines were being followed.
I apologize for inadvertently misleading the House, he said. But to say that I did it recklessly or deliberately is completely wrong.
If it is discovered that he lied, Johnson could be suspended from parliament. If the full House agrees to a suspension of more than 10 sitting days, it could trigger a special election for its north-west London seat, if enough voters demand one.
Al Jazeeras Jonah Hull, reporting from London, said tempers sometimes flared as Johnson fought over his political future.
The COVID-19 campaign group Bereaved Families for Justice UK said its claim that it published its Partygate denials in good faith was sickening.
Hull said it will be years before an independent inquiry releases its findings into what they perceive to be government failures during the pandemic.
For bereaved families, therefore, watching Boris Johnson undergo this kind of interrogation is the closest thing to accountability.
Amanda Henry, whose father died of COVID-19, told Al Jazeera they had trusted the government to protect us all, especially the most vulnerable, and it hasn’t.
I do not think so [Johnson] should make a career in government or be an MP after what he did, Henry said. It bothers me that he is not held accountable.
Evidence
Although Johnson admitted that perfect social distancing was not always observed, he argued that Downing Street had put in place the appropriate mitigation measures where two-metre social distancing was possible.
It was always the case that we understood that the limits of Number 10 were going to make it impossible all the time to impose total social distancing, so to speak with an electric force field around each individual, he told the committee.
On Tuesday he released a 52-page dossier detailing his belief he had told the truth when he repeatedly told parliament that all regulations were being followed.
In hindsight, he acknowledged that he had misled lawmakers based on assurances given by key aides that the rules were being followed.
No one told me after any of these events that they were against the rules or the guidelines, or more importantly, that they were allowed to continue in a way that broke the rules or the guidelines, said Johnson.
However, hours before Wednesday’s televised hearing, the parliamentary committee released a 110-page package of evidence.
It included a Downing Street official saying that Johnson often saw and joined gatherings at the complex during lockdowns, and that he had the option of shutting them down.
He could see what was happening and allowed the cultivation to continue, the official added.
Evidence also showed that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the UK’s top civil servant, denied ever assuring Johnson that COVID rules were followed at all times.
Johnson was fined by police for a rally, along with Sunak, his finance minister at the time. Dozens of other staff have also been fined.
The former leader apologized and corrected the parliamentary record last May after previously insisting rallies were above board.

