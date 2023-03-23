How to watch Boris Johnson’s Partygate hearing live stream – Deadline





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces another watershed moment in his political career when he arrives in Parliament on Wednesday to face questions about whether he intentionally misled MPs about the so -called party scandal. The partygate scandal rocked the UK in the months following the Covid-19 pandemic and ultimately contributed to Johnson’s downfall as prime minister. The case concerned reports of parties thrown by government and Conservative Party staff at Downing Street, the prime minister’s residence, during the pandemic, when public health restrictions banned most gatherings. In response, Johnson repeatedly said no rules were broken. Johnson will be questioned on Wednesday by Britain’s Parliamentary Committee on Privileges, a cross-party group of MPs tasked with investigating potential cases of contempt of Parliament and breach of privileges. Contempt of Parliament is defined as obstructing or interfering with the functioning of the House of Commons. The hearing, which has been described as a “box office” viewing by political pundits, will be broadcast live on the UK Parliament Youtube Channel And website. The hearing will begin at 2pm UK / 9am ET / 7am PT and will last a minimum of four hours. The stream will be accessible in the UK and the US. Rupert Murdoch’s Times Radio also rips its entire schedule to broadcast the hearing for four uninterrupted hours. The BBC is preparing a special edition of its News Politics and LBC is broadcasting the entire hearing on Global Player while Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former adviser, will blog live on his Substack. Watch it here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgzLEjZUPso The Privileges Committee is chaired by longtime MP Harriet Harman from the opposition Labor Party, but includes a majority of Tory MPs. The group was first asked to investigate whether Johnson misled Parliament last year. In an interim report released earlier this year, the committee said the evidence strongly suggested the rule violations should have been “obvious” to Johnson. On Monday, in preparation for the committee meeting, Johnson submitted what had been described as a 50-page “bombshell” brief outlining his defense. The document was later released in full on Tuesday. In the filing, Johnson admitted that the House of Commons had been “misled” by his statements that Covid rules and guidelines had been followed during his time in Downing Street, but concluded that his denials had been “ made in good faith and based on what I honestly knew and believed at the time. The committee’s findings will be key to Johnson’s political future, with several recently released reports suggesting he is plotting a return to frontline politics. If he is found to have misled parliament, Johnson could be suspended from the House of Commons, allowing voters in his fringe west London constituency to contest his seat in an election partial. No fixed date has been set for the release of the committee’s findings. However, the final report is unlikely to be published before May as the Commons is in recess until April 17. Local elections also take place shortly after MPs return to the Commons, whom the committee would not like to be accused of influencing with their results.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/03/boris-johnson-partygate-hearing-livestream-1235306196/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related