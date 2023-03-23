Politics
Boris Johnson Rewrites History at Privileges Committee – Byline Times
The former prime minister’s refusal to accept responsibility for his own actions only adds insult to injury to all those who have been forced to make huge sacrifices during the pandemic, writes Adam Bienkov
Watching Boris Johnson’s appearance before the privileges committee on Wednesday was like watching the inhabitant of a parallel, but entirely alternate reality.
For the occupant of this parallel reality, little of what we all collectively remember from the events of the pandemic actually happened.
So even if you think you remember Johnson standing up at nightly Covid press conferences and solemnly ordering us to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives, while his ministers urged people to shop their neighbors to the publicJohnson’s recollection was quite different.
For the former Prime Minister, what could appear as instructions of life or death to the nation were in reality only general directives which were never intended to be perfectly followed.
Instead, we were told that while everyone sheltered at home, the regular Friday night tee times and drinks in Downing Street were in fact ‘absolutely essential for business purposes’ and had to take place.
And despite what we may remember of our own restricted working conditions during the pandemic, Johnson insisted those freedoms were in fact not unique to Downing Street. Instead, he insisted he would have been happy to have told other workplaces to also hold such “essential” drinks.
Such claims would be ridiculous enough on their own. However, it was not just our memories that Johnson asked us to doubt, but also the evidence before our eyes and ears.
Showed photographs of him attending events for which the Metropolitan Police issued several fines, his own words explaining what the rules were at the time, and later footage of him then telling MPs that ‘all guidelines have been followed at number 10″ during the lockdown, Johnson simply insisted there was “not a shred of evidence” he had done anything wrong.
Of course, it’s easy to scoff at such obvious duplicity. Yet for anyone who has been forced to cancel family burial plans or see their dying loved ones in hospitals, such attempts to rewrite our shared national history are not only baffling, but also shameful.
For months, members of the public and frontline workers have made huge sacrifices to follow the rules Johnson set for us. Yet, at the same time, we now know that he and his colleagues thought they were entirely exempt from doing the same.
It wasn’t just deception that marked Johnson’s appearance today, but cowardice as well. Rather than taking full responsibility for what happened in Downing Street under his watch, Johnson instead sought to blame his own staff for the wrongdoings that he claimed did not in fact take place.
So when asked why he repeatedly told MPs that all guidelines were being followed, the former prime minister insisted he was only following false assurances from his own staff.
However, when asked if he wished to correct the record of what he now admitted to be misinformation, Johnson told the chairwoman, Harriet Harman, that he would not because I remain convinced that the advice had in fact been followed.
Such is the Gordian knot of lies Johnson has locked himself in, that this rather spectacular bit of doublethink barely raised an eyebrow among the committee.
Yet, after spending so long building the many pieces of this alternate reality, Johnson has no choice but to continue living in it.
The only question is how much longer his remaining allies and supporters are willing to share it with him.
