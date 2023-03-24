Erdogan to hold talks with Putin on grain deal in coming days





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he would meet by phone in the coming days with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative. “We will have a phone call with Putin in two or three days,” Erdogan said in an interview broadcast live on Turkish channels NTV and Star TV. He said the world appreciates Trkiyes’ mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine. “We are already recognized around the world. Trkiye’s success is on everyone’s lips around the world,” he added. Last July, Trkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that had been halted after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022. Erdogan announced the extension of the agreement on Saturday, a day before it expires. The president also recalled Putin’s offer to send free grain to poor countries. He added that Trkiye was preparing to buy wheat to process it into flour and send it to poor countries. “(Together with Putin) we will also take our steps in this area,” Erdogan said. He added that Ankara was also determined to ship Russian fertilizers to less developed countries. “There is a need for fertilizer. We are going to supply them. We are going to send it (fertilizer) to world markets and underdeveloped countries and try to relieve them,” he said. Emphasizing that Trkiye will not participate in any war and will always be on the side of peace, Erdogan said: “In fact, this is the step we took in the Russian-Ukrainian war.” During last month’s powerful earthquakes in the southern region of Trkiye, Erdogan said they were trying to heal the wounds of the victims. On Feb. On February 6, earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 hit 11 Turkish provinces of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa, killing more than 50,000 people . More than 13.5 million people in Trkiye have been affected by the earthquakes along with many other people in northern Syria. Erdogan pledged to rebuild the quake-affected areas, saying, “As we promised, we start laying the foundations tomorrow (Thursday). I hope we can finish the permanent houses in a year.” The president said 302 suspects had been arrested as part of an investigation after the quakes. “We will follow (the investigations) closely. Those who fail to fulfill their responsibilities will be held accountable. There is no escape,” he added. – Trikiye’s first indigenous electric car On Trikiye’s first indigenous TOGG electric car, Erdogan said from the end of this month, TOGG will enrich the streets. Nearly 80,000 orders for the auto have been received so far, he said. Pre-orders for the TOGG T10X will be taken online from March 16-27, and deliveries will begin in late March. Pricing for the standard-range T10X model will start from 953,000 Turkish liras (approximately $50,200) to 1.055 million liras (approximately $55,600), while the long-range model was priced at 1.215 million liras (approximately $64 $000). Erdogan said the TOGG production target was 20,000 this year, adding, “I hope we will have produced one million TOGGs by 2030.” Erdogan sent his warmest wishes as Muslims around the world begin the holy month of Ramadan. “Tonight we will rise for suhur and begin to breathe in the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan,” he said, referring to the pre-dawn meal Muslims eat during the month of fasting. Ramadan is believed to be a time of intense spirituality when believers are surrounded by angels, the gates of paradise are open, and Allah’s blessings and mercy are abundant. Muslims in Trkiyé will fast for 29 days starting Thursday, March 23, according to Diyanet, the highest religious body in Trkiyes. Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

