Turkey’s Kurds eye kingmaker role in Erdogan election – EURACTIV.com

Kurds who have long felt alienated from Turkish politics could play a decisive role in a hotly contested election in May that will determine whether President Recep Tayyip Erdoan extends his rule after more than two decades in power.

With polls showing support finely balanced between Erdoan’s ruling alliance and the opposition, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) is a potential kingmaker, albeit a bid for justice to ban it could mean it must reform under a new party umbrella.

Among Kurds who gathered on Tuesday (March 21) for the Newroz Spring Festival in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, opponents of Erdoan were optimistic about their chances of securing his defeat in the presidential elections and Legislative of May 14.

“We expect the regime to go and we will fight for it. We have high hopes for the elections. Our peoples stand together in all their colors,” said Zeynep Diyar, 36, a political activist, as Kurdish music blared from the loudspeakers.

Soaring inflation and public criticism of the government’s handling of the response to February’s devastating earthquake that killed at least 48,000 people in Turkey have left Erdoan and his AK party facing the toughest electoral challenge. difficult since he came to power.

For many years, Erdoan courted the Kurds, who make up around 20% of Turkey’s population, winning support in the predominantly Kurdish southeast with moves to strengthen Kurdish rights, economic progress and an attempt to end a conflict with Kurdish militants.

But Erdoan has long described the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) parliaments as the third largest political front of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and called for the political force to be banned.

HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirta was arrested in 2016 and remains in prison.

Kurdish support has steadily eroded as Erdoan’s government has taken a stronger nationalist line, while his opponents have reached out to the HDP in support of Kemal Kldarolu, the CHP leader whom opposition parties support as candidate to defeat the president.

Freedom and equality

“Our demand is freedom and equality,” Diyar said during the spring celebrations, adding that she would vote for Kldarolu if the HDP chose to side with him.

With opinion polls showing support for the HDP exceeding 10%, he could play a key role in a vote that will decide who leads Turkey and whether to expand Erdoan’s brand of economy that once generated growth and a construction boom, but which has now left the Turks struggling with 55% inflation.

The HDP, the third largest party in parliament, wants the opposition to support demands for Kurdish rights and other issues. The Kurdish party spoke to Kldarolu on Monday and is expected to announce this week whether it will support him.

HDP MP Imam Tascier said Kldarolu acknowledged the “Kurdish problem”, terms reminiscent of language used by Erdoan in previous years when seeking Kurdish support.

Now, he said, Erdoan “has brushed aside freedoms, democracy, human rights and the Kurdish problem.”

Tascier said he was reprimanded by the speaker of parliament three months ago for giving a speech in Kurdish instead of Turkish.

Thousands of HDP members, lawmakers and mayors have been imprisoned or removed from office in recent years.

In 2019, the HDP cooperated with the opposition to defeat mayoral candidates from the ruling AK party in major cities.

“I don’t think HDP voters will have any difficulty voting for Kldarolu, given his recent efforts to build bridges with Kurdish and conservative voters,” said Vahap Coskun, a law scholar at Dicle University in Diyarbakir.

As the opposition builds bridges, Erdoan’s AK Party has allied itself with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) since 2015, when a peace process aimed at ending an insurgency in southeastern Turkey collapsed. The MHP is a firm opponent of the Kurdish movement and its demands for cultural rights.

Heal these wounds

A survey by polling firm SAMER in late 2022 showed that support for the AK party in the southeast had fallen since 2018, while support for the pro-Kurdish HDP remained firm.

Serif Aydin, the provincial leader of the AKP party in Diyarbakir, told Reuters the polls were misleading and dismissed criticism of the government’s response to the crisis.

“We have done our best and our people only trust Recep Tayyip Erdoan among the politicians of this country to heal these wounds,” he said.

But some residents of Diyarbakir, which was hit by the quake although less severely than some towns, continue to say the government has fallen short. “If they had taken action, fewer people would have died,” said Mehmet Bektas, 55.

Yet legal challenges could derail the role of the HDP, which also won nearly 12% of the national vote in 2018.

In a case currently before the courts, the party could be banned from the May vote on charges of links to Kurdish activists. The HDP, which denies such links, has asked for its April 11 hearing to be postponed on the grounds that it would disrupt its voting preparations.

HDP officials declined to say what the party would do if the hearing was not delayed, but media reports said he would urge supporters to vote for the small Green and Left Future Party, which has adopted a party emblem similar to that of the HDP.

The HDP has faced a crackdown since the collapse of Ankara’s peace process with the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), designated a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies. More than 40,000 people were killed in the insurgency launched in 1984.

