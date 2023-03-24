West exploits Turkish crises to prop up Erdogan’s opponents – Middle East Monitor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched his official election campaign on March 10. Presidential and parliamentary elections have been brought forward to May 14, originally scheduled for June 18. Erdogan said the change will boost voter turnout by avoiding conflict with university exams, school vacations and the Hajj pilgrimage.

With a high rate of inflation, the loss of value of the Turkish lira and devastating earthquakes, the elections are considered to be Turkey’s most important in its post-Ottoman history. According to Daily Sabahthey are important in terms of foreign and domestic policy as well as economic prospects.

The president also hopes that an early election will eliminate major problems as soon as possible and allow the country’s wounds to heal after the earthquakes.

“It is imperative for our country to put this electoral agenda behind us to recover and eliminate all traces of the earthquakes, and to revive production and employment,” he explained. “Our agenda will once again be to heal the wounds of survivors and compensate for the economic and social damage of the disaster.” He still insists on the objective of having the first batch of 319,000 new homes to be delivered within a year.

Erdogan faces major challenges in his bid to win a third term as president of Turkiye. There is a propaganda war and a broad opposition alliance arrayed against him. His local and international opponents are trying to mislead Turkish voters in order to shift their support to President Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s secular rival. Unfortunately, respected international media, mainly Western, participated in the propagation of the myth.

Myths include the Turkish government’s slower than normal response to earthquakes. Although Erdogan apologized and pointed out that the roads were blocked by damaged buildings and the like, it is a fact that the reality on the ground was very different from what was claimed by his opponents.

Under Erdogan, for example, Turkey established the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in 2009 with 81 branches across the country, in addition to eleven search and rescue units. It is the first official group of this type with a huge budget in Turkey, which suffers at least one earthquake a year. AFAD and other government agencies offered and organized unlimited support to those affected by the earthquakes. It is also Erdogan’s secular opposition that has mobilized against a project proposed by the government to renovate or rebuild old buildings to make them more resistant to earthquakes. The project was abandoned under the resulting public pressure.

The Turkish lira has lost value and inflation has worsened largely due to an economic war waged by the United States and its Western allies as Erdogan sought to remove international dominance from the banking system Turkish.

It was with Erdogan at the helm that Turkey was able to transform itself into an industrialized country and join the G20. Its economic strategy is based on a real economy which mainly derives its income from work and production, and not from bank interest and loans. He pushed to cut interest rates in Turkey despite the negative impact on the value of the lira and inflation.

Its economic strategy is also based on a diversified economy with a variety of sources of income. This has encouraged positive economic growth and development. Added to this is the fact that more Turks than ever are landowners who don’t have to spend 50% or more of their income paying rent to a landlord. That is why relatively low incomes; the depreciation of the lira; and inflation do not combine to impoverish the Turkish people, at least not to the degree reported in Western media, economists told me.

Further evidence of the growth of the Turkish economy can be seen in the increasing number of foreign companies opening offices or branches in the country, as well as the increasing number of new businesses set up by foreign investors. Recent official data showed that Turkey’s economy grew by 5.6% despite global economic crises affecting many other countries.

Turkey has a large economic flow that depends on external funding, but Erdogan was able to encourage the deposit of billions of dollars in Turkish banks in friendly countries like Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. “If Turkey could reduce its demand for external financing, the country would become less vulnerable to changes in global financial cycles,” an economic expert said. “If this happens, Turkey will be able to protect the lira exchange rate.”

Propaganda being what it is and what it is supposed to do, it is hard to read, listen to or watch Western media reports on Turkey that do not portray Erdogan as a dictator or claim that the country is oppressive in terms of individual freedoms, freedom of expression and freedom of the press. The presidential system, which exists in the United States, France and other “free” countries, is only a symbol of the “dictatorship” in Turkey, it seems.

Among the most controversial issues exploited by Western propagandists are homosexuality and gay rights. These are generally unacceptable in any Muslim country, as rejecting them is a matter of faith, not politics. It would be nice to see Western media being neutral and objective, but they fall short in this regard. Most mainstream Western media serve colonial policies and the interests of Western governments. This is very evident in the coverage of Palestine and Ukraine. A Palestinian fighting the Western-backed Israeli occupation is labeled a terrorist, but a Ukrainian fighting the Russian occupation is a hero.

Turkey owes nothing to the International Monetary Fund; Erdogan’s governments have repaid 80-year-old debts to the institution. He plans to make Turkey one of the ten largest economies in the world by the end of this year and wants Turkey to be free from all colonial powers.

As we have seen in Palestine, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco, Western media look for real or fake crises when an Islamist rules the country. Western solutions to regional problems inevitably involve replacing Islamists with secular regimes. With the laity in charge, all problems suddenly disappear and media reports take a very different approach.

Hypocrisy is one way to describe it, but what it really entails is regime change imposed by foreign capital. Western governments and media complain bitterly about foreign interference in their own domestic politics, but they are as guilty as anyone in this regard, and their interference in Turkey is a prime example.

