Finland’s president signs necessary laws to allow country to join NATO

HELSINKI (AP) Finland’s president on Thursday formally sealed the Nordic country’s historic bid to join NATO by signing into law domestic legal amendments required for membership in the Western military alliance.

President Sauli Niinist’s decision means Finland has completed the necessary national steps to join NATO and is now awaiting approval from Turkey and Hungary, the only two of NATO’s 30 existing members that have not not ratify their candidacy.

On Thursday in Turkey, a parliamentary committee approved Finland’s NATO candidacy, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported, bringing Helsinki closer to joining the alliance.

Members of the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee voted in favor of Finland’s candidacy a week after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would go ahead with its ratification.

Finland’s candidacy could be ratified by the entire Turkish assembly, where Erdogan’s party and his allies hold the majority, as early as next week. Turkey has presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14, and ratification is expected before that.

The admission of new countries requires the unanimous approval of the members of the alliance, and the parliaments of Ankara and Budapest have not yet given the green light.

After several months of delay, the Hungarian parliament should finally approve Finland’s membership on March 27.

Finland’s 200-seat Eduskunta legislature approved the country’s NATO bid with an overwhelming majority of 184 votes to 7 on March 1.

Finland and neighboring Sweden applied to join NATO 10 months ago following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of non-alignment.

This is considered by many experts to be one of the biggest geopolitical ramifications of Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Finland’s border with Russia stretches for a total of 1,340 kilometers (832 miles).

Finland and Sweden, close cultural, economic and political partners, applied together and planned to join the alliance at the same time.

Sweden’s membership, however, has stalled due to opposition from Turkey, and Erdogan said last week that his country would not ratify membership until differences between Ankara and Stockholm were resolved. .

“From the beginning of this process, Finland was more prepared and determined to respond to the sensitivities and expectations of our country,” Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar said on Thursday, quoted by Anadolu Agency, explaining the Ankara’s different approach to the NATO candidacies of Helsinki and Stockholm.

“We believe that Finland’s membership will strengthen the NATO alliance, contribute to the alliance’s burden sharing against threats as well as NATO’s deterrence, regional security and our resolve fight terrorism,” he added.

It is unclear when Budapest will ratify Stockholm’s bid.

In Brussels, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he would ask Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn why Hungary intended to ratify Finland’s NATO bid before Sweden’s.

“I’m going to ask the question why they are announcing now that they are going to separate Sweden from Finland. These are signals we haven’t received before,” Kristersson told reporters on the sidelines of a European Union summit.

On Wednesday, Swedish lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favor of Sweden joining NATO, signing off on the country’s membership as well as the required legislation.

Suzan Frazer in Ankara, Turkey and Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this story.