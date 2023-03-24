Politics
Finland’s NATO bid gains momentum, provocative debates and electric dump trucks
Turkey is expected to ratify Finland’s NATO membership soon.
Turkey’s Foreign Affairs Committee is due to discuss Finland’s NATO membership on Thursday.
This is according to the STT news service, a story picked up by numerous newspapers, including Future of the campaign (you switch to another service).
Consideration of Finland’s NATO membership could possibly move to parliament’s general session as early as Friday or Saturday, Turkish newspaper says Freedom (you switch to another service) reported.
Turkey’s parliamentary foreign affairs committee will meet on Thursday afternoon, according to the Turkish News Agency Anadolu (you switch to another service).
On Friday, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Turkey had decided to start the process of ratifying Finland’s NATO application. President Sauli of Niin met Erdogan in Turkey last week.
At the time, Erdogan said he hoped ratification would take place before Turkey’s May elections, scheduled for May 14.
Meanwhile, Hungary has said the country’s parliament will vote on Finland’s NATO membership next Monday.
Turkey and Hungary are the last two NATO member states that have not yet ratified Finland’s and Sweden’s membership applications.
Debate season is in full swing
Yle organized an election debate between the presidents of the three largest parties on Tuesday evening, with the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP), Petteri Orpo (PCN) and Rikka Purra (Finnish) fiercely contesting the stakes.
Journal of the Helsingin Sanomat (you switch to another service) was among the articles covering the debate, which at one point discussed the possibility of immigration as a means of coping with the labor shortage in Finland.
Purra, from the Finnish party, said that instead of increasing labor-based immigration, Finland could solve staff shortages in the health sector through salary increases, more studies and aptitude tests.
The position of the Party of Finns differs greatly from that of other major parties, which generally argue that Finland needs more foreign labor due to its aging and shrinking population.
Earlier on Tuesday, another election debate hosted by evening newspaper (you switch to another service) saw Purra and Marin clash over immigration.
Purra said nurses without language skills are an added burden and push nurses off the field citing nursing unions.
Marin intervened saying his statement was false.
“It’s pure populism! I don’t know which nurse you spoke to, but I spoke to these organizations,” Marin said.
Throw diesel
A fleet of Finland’s largest and heaviest dump trucks is electrified, every day Commercial review (you switch to another service) reported.
The Kevitsa open pit mine near Sodankyl in Lapland is 270 meters deep. Driving from the edge of the mine to the center is approximately 2.5 kilometers along a winding road.
In a first for Finland, the mine plans to electrify 13 dump trucks in its fleet.
The mine installs pantographs on the trucks, the same technology already used in electric trams, and creates electric tracks for the trucks to get in and out of the quarry.
Dump trucks are normally diesel powered and consume 15 liters of fuel per kilometer.
Over the next 10 years, the open pit will become about half a kilometer deeper due to continued mining.
