Sweden’s NATO membership approved by Parliament





COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Swedish lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favor of Sweden’s NATO membership on Wednesday, signing off on the country’s membership as well as the required legislation. The 349-seat parliament approved Sweden’s NATO membership by 269 votes to 37, with 43 MPs absent. It was the final national hurdle required for the country to be part of the 30-member western military alliance. Six of the eight parties represented in parliament favored NATO membership, and the vote that followed a nearly seven-hour debate was seen as a formality. “NATO membership is the best way to safeguard Sweden’s security,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said during the deliberations. He called it “a historic event” and “one of the most important security policy decisions for our country.” Speaking about the timeline for Sweden’s possible membership, Billstrom told lawmakers during the debate that “it goes without saying that we can join in Vilnius”, the Lithuanian capital, where a NATO summit is to be held. in July. “The support we have is so tangible that I can make that assessment,” he said. Sweden and neighboring Finland applied to join NATO in May 2022, abandoning decades of non-alignment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Morgan Johansson, of the Social Democrats – Sweden’s largest party, which had once opposed NATO membership – said joining the alliance was about “seeking in each situation the solutions that offer maximum security to the Swedish people”. The party was in power when Sweden applied for membership. Two NATO countries, Turkey and Hungary, have yet to ratify the candidacies of the Nordic countries. The admission of new countries requires the unanimous approval of existing members. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that his government would go ahead with ratifying Finland’s candidacy, paving the way for the country to join the alliance ahead of Sweden. Erdogan said Sweden still needed to resolve Turkish concerns that had delayed action on the joint bid. The Turkish government has accused Sweden and Finland of being too soft on groups it considers terrorist organizations, but expressed more reservations about Sweden. The Ankara government cited protests in the streets of Stockholm by supporters of Kurdish activists. A series of separate protests in Stockholm, including a demonstration by an anti-Islam activist who burned the Koran outside the Turkish embassy, ​​also angered Turkish officials. “It is problematic to enter into a military alliance with countries that are not democratic and where we constantly see democracy shrinking,” said Hakan Svenneling of the Left Party, referring to Turkey and Hungary. His party and the small green party the Greens both condemned the Russian invasion but were against NATO membership, saying it would mean Sweden would come closer to hosting nuclear weapons or participating in an alliance using such weapons. The offers from the Nordic neighbours, who are culturally, economically and politically close partners, are historic as Sweden has not been in a military conflict for the past 200 years and Finland has remained militarily non-aligned since the Second World War. On March 1, Finnish lawmakers also approved Finland – which borders Russia – to join NATO.

