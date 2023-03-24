Will Turkey one day become a Russian gas hub? DW 03/22/2023

Russia was the world’s largest gas exporter until February 24, when Moscow invaded Ukraine, shaking global energy markets and forcing Europe to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels .

Europe imposed sanctions on Russia, which Turkey refused to implement. Since the start of the war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sought to mediate in the conflict, supplying arms to kyiv while maintaining a close relationship with President Vladimir Putin.

In response, Putin proposed in October to make Turkey a hub for Russian gas deliveries as an alternative supply route to Europe, a plan supported by Erdogan. But what Putin has in mind is unclear, so far.

Bringing Turkey closer to “Moscow’s orbit”

Both presidents are going through difficult times. After 20 years in power, Erdogan faces the toughest challenge of his political life in the upcoming May 14 elections.

Erdogan’s bid for re-election was already proving difficult amid record inflation and an economic slowdown. A devastating earthquake that struck Turkey in February, killing nearly 50,000 people, only complicated the task of the Turkish leader. The earthquake caused damage worth more than $103 billion ($96.11 billion), or about 9 percent of the country’s expected national income this year.

Putin faces his own challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the harsh economic sanctions hitting the Russian economy.

“Putin dangles Turkey with the ‘carrot’ of becoming a gas hub to bring Turkey closer to Moscow’s orbit, similar to what Putin tried to do with Germany and Nord Stream,” he said. energy expert Agnia Grigas, senior researcher at the Atlantic Council. , an American think tank.

“Putin has traditionally used personal relationships, natural gas deals and arguably bribery to establish closer diplomatic relations with European and Eurasian countries, so Turkey is no exception,” she told DW.

Technical Headwinds

Despite promising rhetoric from the leaders of both countries, there are technical concerns about plans to make Turkey a hub for Russian gas.

“The idea behind Putin’s statements seems to be sending more of the Russian gas pipeline to Turkey, and that gas could then be exported back to Europe,” Anne-Sophie Corbeau, a global research fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy, told DW. ‘Columbia University.

“The problem is there’s not enough pipeline capacity to do that,” she added.

Two active pipeline systems transport gas from Russia to Turkey. The largest of these, TurkStream, is designed to transport 31.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year and supplies gas to Europe and Turkey via two pipelines.

The second pipeline network, BlueStream, has an annual capacity of 16 billion cubic meters and covers Turkey’s domestic gas demand.

Both systems are currently heavily congested and adding one or more pipelines will take years, according to energy analysts.

Russian gas is currently exempt from sanctions because many European countries depend on it. However, EU states are desperate to reduce this dependency. So if Turkey becomes an energy hub that includes Russian gas, Western leaders fear that Europe will end up importing the Russian gas it is trying to move away from.

Turkey imported 58.7 bcm of natural gas in 2021, 44.9% of which came from Russia Image: SWR

Can Turkey become a gas hub?

Given Erdogan’s well-known long-standing goal of making Turkey one of the world’s leading energy trading hubs, could Turkey and Russia achieve it?

“Despite the TurkStream pipeline project, Turkey does not have the potential to become a gas hub for Europe as EU countries and foreign countries close to Russia seek to diversify away from sources of gas. Russian energy,” said energy expert Grigas.

“Similarly, most EU countries favor alternative gas supplies such as the Caspian, Norway, North Africa and further afield such as the United States and Qatar via LNG,” he said. she said, referring to liquefied natural gas.

With oil and gas shortages, Turkey is heavily dependent on gas imports from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as LNG imports from the United States, Egypt, Qatar, Nigeria and the United States. ‘Algeria.

LNG imports reached 14.1 billion m3, or 24% of total imports, according to data from the Turkish Ministry of Energy. Turkey has doubled its LNG imports since 2013, the data shows.

For Turkey to become a gas hub and supply Europe, “the only possibility I could see is for Turkey to import more Russian gas pipeline [once the pipeline capacity has been built]. It therefore needs less LNG and this LNG is then free to supply other European markets,” said Corbeau.

“I don’t think Europe wants to be more dependent on Russian gas flowing through another place,” she noted.

Bumpy road ahead

Turkey’s strategic position in the Black Sea, its control over the Bosphorus and its status as a member of NATO make it a valuable partner for Moscow in the current geopolitical situation. But Putin’s idea of ​​turning Turkey into a Russian gas hub could make Ankara more dependent on Moscow, analysts warn.

“You have to remember that the relationship between Erdogan and Putin was not always great if you remember what happened in 2015,” Corbeau said, referring to the downing of a Russian fighter jet. by Turkish forces in Syria.

Even though the relationship was officially restored in 2016, the two countries have remained at odds in recent conflicts such as Libya and Syria.

Despite progress on energy policy, many players in the region remain at loggerheads with Putin over regional conflicts Image: Reuters/U. Bekts

Corbeau thinks Erdogan is playing an “interesting game between Ukraine and Russia”, wondering if anyone “would bet that relations between Russia and Turkey, especially their presidents, would be good for a long time”.

“It’s not really the relationship between two countries but the relationship between two presidents. In the end, it’s all about Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdogan,” she added.

There is one piece of the puzzle left. Turkey will go to the polls on May 14, which could be a game-changer, Grigas said, and could spell the end of the “comfortable personal relationship between Putin and Erdogan”, leading to changes in Turkey’s energy and foreign policy.

Turkey had planned to hold a natural gas summit in Istanbul this year, bringing together gas suppliers and European consumer countries. The event, originally scheduled for February and postponed to March 22 due to the earthquake, has been postponed indefinitely, according to local media.

The Kremlin said on Monday that work to create a gas hub in Turkey was “a complex project that would take time to materialize”.

“It is clear that this is a rather complicated work, it is a rather complex project which, unfortunately, cannot be implemented without jet lag, without technical or other problems,” he told the press. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“Such situations are unavoidable in relation to the Turkish hub. We will follow it, we will continue to work with our Turkish partners.”

Edited by: Ashutosh Pandey