Erdoan hikes pensions ahead of election amid falling popularity





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has announced a 2,000 TL ($105) increase in pensions, taking the lowest monthly pension to 7,500 TL ($393) as he tries to woo voters into what many consider as the toughest election of his political career. The president made the announcement during an interview on NTV on Wednesday evening. We have completed our work on [pensions]. Let me give you the good news here today. We set the lowest pension at 7,500 TL, he said. The last major pension adjustment was made in January, although Erdoan said at the time that more changes could be made as the cost of living soared, with inflation over 85% today. last year. Erdoan is seeking re-election on May 14, when presidential and legislative elections will be held, with a growing number of opinion polls showing him trailing his main rival, opposition leader Kemal Kldarolu. Turkey’s president is blamed for the country’s worst economic crisis of his time in power and a poor response to the twin earthquakes that killed tens of thousands and left millions homeless in the south of the country last month. In an attempt to help his waning popularity, Erdoan announced in December the scrapping of the mandatory retirement age, allowing more than 2 million Turkish workers to retire immediately. The announcement came after the Erdoans government announced a hefty 55% increase in the minimum wage, raising it to TL 8,500 ($446) as part of a campaign to win back voter support eroded by inflation, a fall in the lira and a sharp decline. in the standard of living. The minimum wage increase in December was the third such increase announced in 2022. In two decades in power, Erdoan has overseen a crackdown on dissent and in recent years has adopted unorthodox economic policies that have helped drive the lira down to a tenth of its value against the dollar a decade ago. Like? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2023/03/23/erdogan-raises-pensions-in-run-up-to-elections-amid-falling-popularity/

