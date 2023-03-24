How Turkey’s Hasty Reconstruction Could Prepare the Nation for Another Disaster

Subscribe to the On Point newsletter here.

Three weeks after the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey, the country had already begun to rebuild.

“One of the things you really want to do is have a thoughtful recovery. A deliberate recovery against all instincts to go fast,” says Divya Chandrasekhar, associate professor of urban and metropolitan planning at the University of Utah.

Especially after a major earthquake.

“Every earthquake reveals something new about our fault zones. If you build without really understanding the geology, you’re prone to making similar mistakes over and over and over again,” Chandrasekhar adds.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan faces an election in May. He promised to rebuild the devastated areas within a year.

Experts say planning and community input are key to disaster recovery.

“So in the long run, a quick recovery doesn’t benefit anyone,” Chandrasekhar said.

Today, About: How turkeys’ rushed rebuilding could prepare them for another disaster.

Guests

Evren Aydoangeneral manager of the association Map of needs in Turkey, which uses online platforms to connect people in need with organizations that can help. He is currently working on several recovery projects in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme. (@evrenical)

Divya Chandrasekhar, associate professor of urban and metropolitan planning at the University of Utah. His research focuses on post-disaster recovery. (@divya_ch481)

Jared Maslin, Middle East correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, covering Turkey and the wider region. (@jmalsin)

Also Featured

Angelo Jonas Imperial, author of the research paper Learning from the 2009 earthquake in L’Aquila, Italy. (@imperiale_j)

Transcript: Learning from the earthquake in L’Aquila, Italy

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: We have examples from other parts of the world of the kind of unintended consequences of this process of rapid reconstruction after an earthquake. And one of the best examples comes from L’Aquila, Italy. It is an old mountain town about 60 miles east of Rome, very prone to seismic activity. They had a major earthquake in 1958. And then 50 years later, on April 6, 2009, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the city.

ANGELO JONAS IMPERIALE: The main thing I remember, the destruction, the dust, the people screaming.

CHAKRABARTI: This is Angelo Jonas Imperiale. He’s from L’Aquila and he was there the day of the major earthquake.

IMPERIAL: The kind of thing you don’t expect when you see completely collapsed churches, buildings and public schools. And also my grandmother’s and my mother’s houses were destroyed by the earthquake, and it damaged some 34,000 buildings and 70,000 people were left homeless. 309 people died and some 1,600 people were injured.

CHAKRABARTI: It’s very similar to what’s happening in Turkey right now. In 2009, immediately after the earthquake, the Italian government announced that it would quickly rebuild the region. The Italian government has adopted a top-down approach, largely managed by the Department of Civil Protection. And Angelo tells us that the rapid construction plan was also imposed on local people with little input from them.

So, imposing the plan, centralizing it, and above all focusing on what was thought to be temporary housing at the beginning, all that is currently happening in Turkey. Well, Angelo is also a researcher and lecturer at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, where he focuses on disaster-prone communities. And in 2021 he published an article analyzing the results of the rapid reconstruction of L’Aquila.

IMPERIAL: This kind of solution was intended to be temporary, but in reality the means of construction implied that they could be used permanently. I thought I was understood as a temporary solution and the construction of this building was done without any community needs assessment so there was lots and lots of concern about it and especially about the location . The building was, well, not close to the mall, degraded transportation issues.

But this speed and the speed at which these buildings were built did not match the efficiency of construction. In fact, these buildings were poorly constructed. Of particular note is the collapse of the balconies of several buildings. In 2014, the use of balconies in 800 apartments was banned.

Other reported issues include poor quality construction materials, leaking pipes and water seepage, numerous gaps creating hazardous situations, fires due to faulty electrical systems, and misuse of flammable materials. And the cost of the project was excessive. It was reported that the cost of the product was about 158% higher than the normal market cost.

CHAKRABARTI: The European Union was also deeply concerned about the more than $500 million it provided to Italy for reconstruction. In 2013, the European Parliament released a report warning that a lot of the money was going to companies with, I quote, direct or indirect links to organized crime. Olga Capasso, Italian National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor at the time, said, in quotes, It seems to me that among the problems related to the fight against organized crime, L’Aquila is one of the most important. Angelo says mismanagement has doomed reconstruction efforts.

IMPERIAL: What happened in L’Aquila is that the temporary housing drained all their resources from physically rebuilding their homes. The physical structure of the buildings was therefore lagging behind. There are still around 10,000 people living in temporary accommodation after 14 years. The city now looks… a bit empty of people.

Now there are a few hundred people living in the city center, and many buildings, especially cultural heritage buildings, have been built, but other buildings that I know of that have favored cultural heritage are still in ruin. While it can be said that most private homes have been built with security in mind, the same cannot be said of public buildings. And that includes public schools.

One of the main lessons we can learn from the L’Aquila disaster is that it is a myth that the speed and speed with which reconstruction is implemented corresponds to efficiency and that communities are vital to the recovery process. Only by these means can you then say that you are rebuilding the city. Because otherwise you only build buildings, and these will become empty temples.

Related reading

The Wall Street Journal: “After Turkey earthquakes, Erdogan begins to rebuild despite objections– “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is rushing to rebuild hundreds of thousands of homes after earthquakes in recent months, drawing criticism from city officials and engineers who say Turkey is repeating deadly mistakes of the past.”

National Library of Medicine: “The mechanics of disaster capitalism and the failure to build community resilience: learning lessons from the 2009 earthquake in L’Aquila, Italy” — “This document reflects what materialized during recovery operations following the earthquake in L’Aquila, Italy, on April 6, 2009. Previous criticism has focused on the actions of the Italian government and the Department Civil Protection (Protezione Civile), with little attention paid to the role of local authorities.”