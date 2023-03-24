Analysis: Erdogan tries to salvage economic credibility ahead of Turkish elections

Former Turkish economic czar Mehmet Simsek’s refusal to return to politics has left President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party scrambling to rebuild its economic credibility less than two months before a historic election, according to insiders and analysts.

Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for two decades but is trailing in opinion polls ahead of the May 14 vote, had personally called on Simsek to return to government and assume a leadership role, several people close to the government said. case.

Some members of the AK Party (AKP) had wanted Simsek to defend the party’s latest rhetorical pivot towards freer market policies, after years of unorthodoxy under Erdogan that had hammered the lira currency and sent inflation soaring .

But after a meeting at AKP headquarters on Monday, Simsek, highly respected by international investors, said on Twitter that he was not interested in active politics after stepping down as deputy prime minister in 2018. .

Still, he is ready to provide any kind of support in his region, he added.

The episode shows the difficulty of renaming a government whose policies have sparked a cost-of-living crisis and left the economy and financial markets heavily state-run, analysts and investors say.

Simsek’s refusal to join the ranks is neither the first nor the last indicator of dwindling support for the government, said Ertan Aksoy of polling firm Aksoy Research.

AKP spokesman Omer Celik said after the meeting that Erdogan had not offered Simsek an official post but that all party mechanisms and duties were open to him.

A senior government official told Reuters the AKP was somewhat divided, with some members opposing Simsek’s return, and called the outcome of Erdogan’s meeting undesirable. The party may now have to revise its economic platform ahead of the election campaign, he added.

An AKP official who was also not authorized to speak publicly said Simsek’s return would have boosted party polls. We have problems regarding the economic situation at the moment. There is no discussion about it, the person said, adding that further steps are needed.

Another party official said his revised election manifesto could include more balanced or mixed policies, rather than the orthodox free-market approach some had sought.

The AKP declined to say whether it was revising its economic strategy ahead of the vote. Simsek declined to comment on his meeting with Erdogan.

Falling support

Erdogan’s determination to cut interest rates to boost economic growth drove inflation above 85% last year. The lira has lost 80% of its value against the dollar in five years, a period during which foreign investors have largely fled the large emerging market.

The economic cost of the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Turkey on February 6 is estimated at around $104 billion, adding to the strains on the economy.

The opposition bloc – which is committed to rolling back Erdogan’s economic policy – received a boost on Wednesday when a major pro-Kurdish party said it would not field its own presidential candidate , which suggests that he could unite.

Two recent polls by MAK and Turkiye Raporu show that opposition presidential challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu is between 4 and 9 percentage points ahead of Erdogan.

The AKP… is surprised and in full panic. He’s pushing all the buttons at once, Turhan Comez, senior adviser to opposition IYI party leader Meral Aksener, told Halk TV on Tuesday.

Although he describes himself as an enemy of interest rates, Erdogan has at times supported free market policies in recent years. But then he changed his tune again and adopted a model of production, exports and targeted cheap credit.

Such pivots – including the dismissal of market-friendly central bank governor Naci Agbal after just four months in 2021 – have left investors deeply skeptical.

Investors are extremely cautious about any pivot from the Erdogan government given multiple past red herrings, said Blaise Antin, head of emerging markets sovereign research at Los Angeles-based asset manager TCW. .

Polina Kurdyavko, head of emerging markets and senior portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management, said the economic challenge is not easily solvable no matter who comes to power and no matter what policies you implement.

